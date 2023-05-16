May 16, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 136
Advertisement

35

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

May 16, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 15, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 14, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Jerrold F. Goldberg
Ellen M. Gustafson

Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Alerts

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

NYC Passes Bill to Update Human Rights Law to Include Discrimination Based on Height, Weight

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

On May 11, 2023, the New York City Council passed Intro 209-A, which would amend the New York City Human Rights Law to include prohibitions on discrimination based on height and weight.

The new bill would add “height and weight” to the list of categories protected by Title 8 of the New York City Administrative Code, specifically to prohibit discrimination in connection with employment, housing, and access to public accommodations because of a person’s actual or perceived height or weight.

The bill would create an exemption for employers when height or weight is a “bona fide occupational qualification” reasonably necessary to the normal operation of the business, and for operators or providers of public accommodations where height or weight requirements qualify as bona fide considerations of public health and safety.

Enforcement of this bill, if passed into law, would fall under the Law Enforcement Bureau of the New York City Commission on Human Rights (CCHR). The bill would take effect 180 days after it became law.

This bill mirrors efforts in the New York state Legislature to prohibit height and weight discrimination, in bills sponsored in the New York State Assembly (A7170) and New York state Senate (S2440). The city of Binghamton, New York has prohibited such discrimination since 2008.

©2023 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved. National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 136
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Jerrold Goldberg, Greenberg Traurig Law Firm, Labor and Employment, Real Estate and Education Attorney
Jerrold F. Goldberg
Shareholder

Jerrold F. Goldberg practices in the firm’s Labor & Employment Practice’s Labor-Management Relations group. He has been practicing in virtually all aspects of labor and employment law since 1979, including the traditional labor/union-management area, employment discrimination, executive employment, severance agreements and wage and hour laws. Jerry exclusively represents management clients primarily in the real estate and hospitality industries in transactional matters, including commercial and residential building and hotel sales and purchases, administrative...

[email protected]
212-801-9209
www.gtlaw.com
Ellen M. Gustafson
Ellen M. Gustafson Legislative Attorney Greenberg Traurig New York, NY
Assistant Director

Ellen M. Gustafson advises clients on a range of legislative and regulatory matters. Ellen possesses deep knowledge of the New York City budget and legislative processes, which she uses to advocate for clients before agencies such as the Department of City Planning, the Department of Transportation, the Department for the Aging, New York City Council, Mayor’s Office of Legislative Affairs, the Office of Management and Budget, Department of Consumer Affairs, the Housing and Preservation Department, the New York City Economic Development Corporation, the Department of Social Services (HRA,...

[email protected]
212-801-6517
www.gtlaw.com/en
www.gtlaw.com/en/insights