OECD Publishes Reports on Outcome of Project on Advancing Adverse Outcome Pathway Development for Nanomaterial Risk Assessment and Categorization

In 2016, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) Working Party on Manufactured Nanomaterials (WPMN) included the Advancing Adverse Outcome Pathway (AOP) Development for Nanomaterial Risk Assessment and Categorization (NanoAOP) project in its program of work. The objective of the project is to contribute to the future development and application of AOPs for manufactured nanomaterial regulatory decision making by following the principles established by the OECD Extended Advisory Group on Molecular Screening and Toxicogenomics (EAGMST). OECD has published three reports presenting the outcomes of the project:

Advancing Adverse Outcome Pathway (AOP) Development for Nanomaterial Risk Assessment and Categorisation Part 1: Final Project Report and Recommendations with Methodology to Prioritise Key Events (KEs) Relevant for Manufactured Nanomaterials: The report reviews the scope of the project, its development, and summary of the main conclusions. The report includes a methodology to identify, analyze, and evaluate existing nanotoxicology literature with the objective to prioritize key events relevant for manufactured nanomaterials;

Advancing Adverse Outcome Pathway (AOP) Development for Nanomaterial Risk Assessment and Categorisation Part 2: Case Study on Tissue Injury: This report presents a case study focused on a specific key event in the inflammation pathway to analyze the empirical evidence and contribute to the development of a knowledge base to inform AOP development and assessment for manufactured nanomaterials; and