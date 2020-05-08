May 8, 2020

 

Article By
John L. Clancy
Brian L. Pierson
Godfrey & Kahn S.C.
Indian Nations Law Update

Opportunity for up to $2 Million Tribal DOE Energy Grant

Friday, May 8, 2020

On March 27, 2020, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs announced up to $15 million in new funding to deploy energy technology on tribal lands. Individual awards may range from $50,000 to $2 million, with a minimum 50 percent cost share required, and DOE anticipates making approximately 6 to 12 awards.

Specifically, the Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs is soliciting applications to:

  • Install energy generating systems and energy efficiency measures for tribal buildings

  • Deploy community-scale energy generating systems or energy storage on tribal lands

  • Install integrated energy systems for autonomous operation (independent of the traditional centralized electric power grid) to power a single facility or multiple essential tribal facilities during emergency situations or for tribal community resilience

  • Deploy energy infrastructure or integrated energy systems to electrify tribal buildings

 

About this Author

John Clancy Environment & Energy Attorney
John L. Clancy
Shareholder

John Clancy is a shareholder and the leader of the Environmental Strategies and Energy Strategies Practice Groups.

John provides environmental and energy-related services to a wide variety of entities, including industrial, commercial, tribal, municipal and trade association clients. In the environmental arena, John has represented clients with respect to a wide variety of traditional environmental issues, including brownfield redevelopment, mining and mining waste matters, solid waste landfill sitings, solid and hazardous waste site closure and site remediations, and has provided...

jclancy@gklaw.com
414-287-9256
www.gklaw.com
Brian L. Pierson
Brian Pierson Tribal Lawyer Godfrey Kahn Law Firm
Shareholder

Brian Pierson leads Godfrey & Kahn's Indian Nations Law Team. Brian clerked for federal district judge Myron L. Gordon before entering private practice. Brian has more than 20 years experience representing Indian tribes, beginning with his successful representation of Chippewa Indians in federal court litigation to prevent racially-motivated interference with treaty-reserved, off-reservation fishing rights.

As leader of the firm's Indian Nations team, Brian's primary objective is to draw on the knowledge and experience of G&K's attorneys to assist tribes in formulating and implementing strategies that strengthen tribal sovereignty, with a particular focus on business development, environmental protection, renewable energy and housing development. Brian also frequently advises tribes on tribal constitutional, ordinance and governance matters. Brian has worked on Indian land title records reform with the National Congress of American Indians and leasing reform with the National American Indian Housing Council (NAIHC). A frequent conference speaker and author on Indian law issues, Brian's 2010 articles on Indian country housing development and the Indian Nonintercourse Act were published in the American Bar Association's Affordable Housing Journal and the Federal Lawyer Magazine, respectively. He is the author of the NAIHC's Indian Country Housing Development Handbook.

bpierson@gklaw.com
414.287.9456
www.gklaw.com