Opportunity for up to $2 Million Tribal DOE Energy Grant
On March 27, 2020, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs announced up to $15 million in new funding to deploy energy technology on tribal lands. Individual awards may range from $50,000 to $2 million, with a minimum 50 percent cost share required, and DOE anticipates making approximately 6 to 12 awards.
Specifically, the Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs is soliciting applications to:
-
Install energy generating systems and energy efficiency measures for tribal buildings
-
Deploy community-scale energy generating systems or energy storage on tribal lands
-
Install integrated energy systems for autonomous operation (independent of the traditional centralized electric power grid) to power a single facility or multiple essential tribal facilities during emergency situations or for tribal community resilience
-
Deploy energy infrastructure or integrated energy systems to electrify tribal buildings