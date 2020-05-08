Opportunity for up to $2 Million Tribal DOE Energy Grant

Friday, May 8, 2020

On March 27, 2020, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs announced up to $15 million in new funding to deploy energy technology on tribal lands. Individual awards may range from $50,000 to $2 million, with a minimum 50 percent cost share required, and DOE anticipates making approximately 6 to 12 awards.

Specifically, the Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs is soliciting applications to: