OTSA TAKING OFF: Office Depot Is The Latest Victim Of The Dangerous Mini-TCPA Statute

Friday, July 14, 2023

Hi TCPAWorld! The Dame here with Oklahoma Telephone Solicitation Act (“OTSA”) news.

Again, the OTSA is just as dangerous as the previous version of the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act (“FTSA”).

And office supply giant Office Depot has become one of its early victims.

On May 24, 2023, Teresa Brown filed an OTSA class action against Office Depot. Brown claims she received a text message that constituted a “commercial telephonic sales call” in violation of the OTSA because it was sent using an “automated system for the selection or dialing of telephone numbers.”

And if anyone was curious…. Office Depot was allegedly letting Brown know about a great deal on Tide Simply Clean & Fresh. Hence, the scary laundromat photo above.

The class is currently defined as follow:

“All persons who, at any time since November 1, 2022, received, at a telephone number assigned an Oklahoma area code, a commercial telephonic sales call made by or on behalf of defendant using the same type of equipment used to make commercial telephonic sales calls to Plaintiff.”

This case was originally filed in Tulsa County, Oklahoma, but on July 12, 2023, Office Depot removed the case to federal court pursuant to the Class Action Fairness Act (“CAFA”). Now, it’s in the Northern District of Oklahoma’s hands!

You can read the entire notice of removal and complaint here.