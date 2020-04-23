April 23, 2020

 

April 23, 2020

April 22, 2020

April 21, 2020

Article By
Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Privacy and Cybersecurity
Hunton Andrews Kurth
Privacy and Information Security Law Blog-Hunton Andrews Kurth

Part 1: The Cybersecurity Threat Landscape [Video]

Thursday, April 23, 2020

In Part 1 of an S4x40 video on Cybersecurity Law and GovernanceLisa Sotto, Chair of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Privacy and Cybersecurity practice, speaks to cyber risk as one of the top risk issues for senior executives in the current digital landscape. Threat actors such as nation states, organized crime and hacktivists target systems through threat vectors such as phishing attacks to gain access to the “treasure trove of data” that companies maintain. Sotto explains how threat actors commonly use exploits such as cyber extortion, ransomware and doxing as a means of intimidating companies to give in to their demands. Given the fragmented nature of state and federal security laws, and myriad privacy rules, Sotto discusses how companies can help ensure compliance while keeping data safe from cyber criminals.

For more detail, watch below:

 

Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Privacy and Cybersecurity

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP's privacy and cybersecurity practice helps companies manage data and...

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s privacy and cybersecurity practice helps companies manage data and...

