March 6, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 65
Advertisement

46

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

March 06, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Loren M. Opper
Christie R. Galinski
Samuel L. Parks

Miller Canfield
Miller Canfield Resources

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Pending Legislation Would Recover Tax Paid by New Car Dealers

Monday, March 6, 2023

Key Takeaways

  • New motor vehicle dealers should consider including a tax-saving contingency in their cash plans for pending federal income tax legislation affecting inventory accounting.

  • If enacted, dealers using the last-in-first-out inventory (“LIFO”) method of accounting may elect to claw back taxable income that they reported for 2020 and 2021 on inflated profits. The prospect for passage appears good.

Bipartisan bills[1] have been introduced in the House and Senate to grant federal income tax relief to motor vehicle dealers using the LIFO accounting method for their inventories of new motor vehicles. To calculate income for the current year, LIFO offsets a dealer’s current vehicle sales revenue with the dealer’s cost of the most recently purchased vehicles. First-in-first-out (“FIFO”) is an alternative accounting method that offsets a dealer’s current vehicle sales revenue with the dealer’s cost of the oldest vehicles that the dealer had in inventory.

Most motor vehicle dealers elect LIFO because the cost of new vehicles typically is greater than the cost of older vehicles, resulting in a greater offset to annual revenue and consequently lower taxable income for the year. Moreover, dollars, rather than cars, constitute the units of inventory (“dollar-value LIFO”). When LIFO is first elected (“base year”), cars remaining in inventory are valued at their base-year cost.  For each succeeding year, the current cost of ending inventory is deflated to base-year cost. If the deflated cost of the current-year ending inventory exceeds the base-year cost of all existing inventory layers for preceding years, an incremental layer of inventory is added for the current year and then repriced at current, inflated costs. The composition of the ending inventory of a dealer that elected dollar-value LIFO 50 years ago may have many inventory layers, with the cost in each layer reflecting annual inflation for the year that the layer was added to inventory.

LIFO works to a dealer’s benefit if the dealer can replace inventory sales with new vehicle purchases by year-end. But the taxable income of a dealer using LIFO increases if, by year-end, the dealer cannot replace the sales with new vehicle purchases. Without inventory replacements, the dealer offsets its vehicle sales revenue for the current year with earlier years’ vehicle costs, which typically are lower, thus increasing taxable income for the current year. For example, a dealer that elected LIF0 in 1970 and sold all its inventory in 2020, may have offset 2020 vehicle sales revenue with costs in inventory layers going back as much as 50 years, when the cost of cars was very much less than inventory costs in 2020.

This is what occurred when COVID took hold of the economy and automotive manufacturers could not produce and deliver new vehicles to dealers. As dealers sold down their inventories in 2020 and 2021, they reached the earliest – and lowest – vehicle costs from past years that they had in inventory. The bipartisan bills provide a longer period for tax years 2020 and 2021 to retroactively replace inventory depleted in these two years. Dealers generally have through the end of 2025 to purchase replacement vehicles.

The bills provide that a dealer that has already filed its 2020 and 2021 returns – and thus already paid income tax for those years on inflated profits – may elect the longer replacement period on the first return for the taxable year ending after the date of enactment. If the legislation is enacted in 2023, the election will be made on the return for that year. The election is treated as a change in method of accounting for 2020 or 2021, which decreases taxable income for 2020 and/or 2021 by the inflated profits.[2]   

The prospects for passage of a bill appear good. The Senate passed the same version of the bill in the prior Congress. The House version in the prior Congress had 175 cosponsors, but the House did not have enough time before the end of the session to act on the bill. New motor vehicle dealers may want to consider including a contingency in their 2023 cash plan for enactment of the bill by the current Congress, and they may want to encourage their Congressional representatives to act on the bills.

FOOTNOTES

[1] H.R. 700 (February 1, 2023); S. 443 (February 15, 2023).

[2] The Treasury Department would be expected to publish guidance for calculation of the income adjustment.

© 2023 Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone PLC National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 65
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Loren M. Opper Tax Attorney Miller Canfield Detroit
Loren M. Opper
Of Counsel

When it comes to tax issues, Loren Opper is widely recognized as one of the leading legal experts in the United States with an extensive prior background in both the private and public sectors. 

During a more than 35-year career at Ford Motor Co., most recently as director of IRS Audits, Appeals and Litigation, Loren was responsible for handling all of the automaker's complex federal tax issues. Currently his practice focuses on federal tax controversies, including income and employment taxes in the federal courts and matters within the Internal...

[email protected]
313-496-7858
www.millercanfield.com
Christie R. Galinski
Christie R. Galinski Tax Lawyer Miller Canfield
Principal

Christie Galinski is a tax attorney with more than 12 years of sophisticated transactional experience providing research and analysis regarding federal, state and international tax issues.

Christie's practice has focused on transactional tax issues, such as investment funds (including RICs and REITs), international tax issues, state tax issues, FATCA, tax-exempt organizations, formation of entities, 1202 stock, mergers and acquisitions, the CARES Act and other COVID relief. She also has experience requesting private letter rulings and closing agreements with the Internal Revenue...

[email protected]
1.312.460.4268O
www.millercanfield.com
Samuel L. Parks
Samuel Parks Tax Lawyer Miller Canfield
Associate

Samuel Parks is an associate in Miller Canfield's Corporate Group, with a focus on transactional and particularly tax work. He also has experience advising both public and private sector clients on employee benefit issues, including facilitating corrections of plan documentation and operational compliance failures, as well as drafting plan documentation and participant communications. A graduate of the University of Michigan Law School, he has previously worked at the Michigan Supreme Court and the Washtenaw Public Defender's Office. 

SERVICES...

[email protected]
248-267-3361
www.millercanfield.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement