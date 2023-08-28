August 28, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 240
Advertisement

49

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

August 28, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Chloe Duan
Grace Ye

K&L Gates
Global Investment Law

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

People’s Republic of China: State Council Issued New Policy for Attracting Foreign Investment

Monday, August 28, 2023

On 13 August 2023, the central government of China issued Opinions of the State Council on Further Optimizing the Environment for Foreign Investment and Increasing Efforts to Attract Foreign Investment (New Policy). The New Policy covers broad range of aspects in relation to incentivizing foreign investors to make investments in China.

In terms of industry sectors, the central government encourages foreign investors to invest in research and development centers and biomedical sectors in China. It also plans to open-up the Internet infrastructure sector to foreign investment, for example, to increase pilot programs allowing foreign investors to invest in restricted Internet and telecom business.

As to the asset management sector, the central government encourages foreign investors to set up investment companies and regional headquarters in China. It also plans to relax foreign exchange restrictions for qualified foreign limited partnerships (QFLP), in particular encouraging QFLP to raise funds in Renminbi from offshore to make investment in China.

In order to facilitate foreign investors’ operation of business in China, the central government committed to improve immigration policies for expatriates and their families. For example, senior expatriates and technical talents are encouraged to apply for permanent residence in China. Expatriates are also entitled to tax preferential treatment in China, e.g., allowances for housing and children’s education would be exempted from individual income tax in China.

The New Policy also covers other topics such as intellectual property protection, data privacy, green energy consumption, etc. 

We expect that implementation rules will follow up shortly by all levels of government authorities and agencies.

Copyright 2023 K & L GatesNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 240
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Chloe Duan Attorney Finance KL Gates China
Chloe Duan
Partner

Chloe Duan is a partner in the firm's Shanghai office.

Her practice focuses on investment management, venture capital investment, and cross-border M&A. Since 2007, Chloe has advised numerous renowned international financial institutions, unicorns and high technology companies on their cross-border investments.

Chloe is a dual New York/PRC qualified lawyer with experience working in PRC law firms and international law firms.

[email protected]
86-21-2211-2080
www.klgates.com
Grace Ye
Grace Ye Shanghai Corporate Transactions Attorney KL Gates
Associate

Grace Ye is an associate at K&L Gates' Shanghai office. She is a member of the Mergers and Acquisitions practice group.

Prior to joining the firm Grace practiced in various international law firms advising multinational clients on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, foreign direct investments, and general corporate matters, as well as advising Chinese clients on setting up offshore investment funds. Grace also served as the director of strategic development for a technology start-up company in Shanghai. Through this role, Grace led...

[email protected]
86-21-2211-2065
www.klgates.com/