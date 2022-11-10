November 10, 2022

November 09, 2022

November 08, 2022

November 07, 2022

Corbin Carter
Maryanne Kline
John F. Quill

PERM Recruitment Impacted by “Pay Transparency” Laws

Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Background

Employers may already be aware of existing state and city laws regarding “pay transparency,” which require certain employers to publish “pay scales” in job advertisements. These pay transparency laws generally require that a wage range be posted that is not open-ended and that provides a reasonable, “good faith” expectation of the wage for the position. Posting an exact salary or hourly rate may also be viable where there is no expected variance in potential pay for successful applicants. Pay transparency laws requiring job advertisement disclosures are already in effect in Colorado and New York City and will be in effect in California and Washington come 2023.

For more details, please see our Pay Transparency Alert from our Employment, Labor and Benefits (ELB) group, which provides an overview of pay transparency laws.

PERM Recruitment Process

For employers that sponsor foreign national employees for permanent resident (“green card”) status, the most common form of sponsorship is through the Department of Labor’s (DOL’s) PERM process. PERM requires a labor market test that is heavily regulated by DOL. With limited exceptions, employers must post a Notice of Filing at the worksite to inform employees of the PERM sponsorship and must advertise the position in five different types of media.

DOL regulations require that if a wage is listed in recruitment, it cannot be lower than the Prevailing Wage rate as determined by DOL and cannot be lower than the wage offered to the foreign national employee. DOL regulations only require that the wage be listed on the Notice of Filing; other forms of recruitment do not require that a salary be listed. However, pay transparency laws may mandate that a salary be listed in all forms of recruitment.

Impact of Pay Transparency Laws

In locations where pay transparency laws are in effect, affected employers must list a reasonable salary range in most job advertisements or postings, with minor variations in content from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. When employers place advertisements for a PERM application, the advertisements will need to comply with pay transparency rules where applicable.

Because pay transparency laws are likely to be implemented in additional states and municipalities, Mintz recommends that employers consider listing a salary range in all forms of PERM recruitment. The salary range must comply both with DOL PERM regulations and with the state / local pay transparency requirements for salary listings, where applicable. Based on existing pay transparency laws, this means:

  • the low end of the wage range must be at or above the prevailing wage issued by DOL;

  • the wage range must include the foreign national PERM applicant’s salary; and

  • the wage range must be reasonable and must reflect the employer’s pay scale (except when the prevailing wage is higher than the low end of the employer’s pay scale).

To comply with DOL regulations and state and local pay transparency requirements, employers conducting PERM recruitment must pay attention to any pay transparency rules covering their PERM job locations. For remote-eligible positions, this may include jurisdictions where an employee could work. Given the increasing reach of these rules, we recommend that employers list a wage range in all PERM recruitment, always ensuring that the bottom end of the range is at or above the prevailing wage.

About this Author

Corbin Carter Employment Attorney Mintz Law Firm
Corbin Carter
Associate

Corbin counsels clients and litigates all types of employment disputes before federal and state courts. He has experience handling all stages of the litigation process and resolving disputes through mediations and settlements. His practice also encompasses negotiating and drafting employment and separation agreements; advising clients on compliance with federal, state, and local employment laws; and conducting internal investigations.

Prior to joining Mintz, Corbin was an assistant corporation counsel within the Labor and Employment Law Division of the New York City Law Department....

Maryanne Kline
Maryanne Kline, Immigration Attorney, Mintz Levin Law Firm
Associate

Maryanne’s practice focuses on US federal immigration law, with a concentration on business-based immigration issues.

She has experience representing and counseling private clients, business professionals, and entrepreneurs on the development of and strategy for the US employment of foreign nationals, executives, managers, and other workers.

Maryanne also specializes in immigration-compliance issues, business reorganizations and their immigration consequences, and immigration-related due diligence.

John F. Quill
John Quill Immigration Attorney Mintz Levin
Member / Chair, Immigration Practice

John’s practice encompasses all aspects of immigration and nationality law. John draws on over two decades of experience to help companies and their employees obtain nonimmigrant visas, including B, E, H, J, L, O, and TN visas. He also handles applications for PERM labor certification; extraordinary ability, outstanding researcher, and national interest waiver petitions; adjustment of status procedures; consular processing; and naturalization. John has distinguished himself in the use of legal operations and technology to streamline practices and develop innovative solutions to challenging...

