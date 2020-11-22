Physician Self-Referral Law (Stark), Anti-Kickback Statute, and Beneficiary Inducement CMPs – HHS Releases Final Rules

Saturday, November 21, 2020

On November 20, 2020, the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) released heavily anticipated final rules revising the regulatory exceptions to the Physician Self-Referral Law (also known as the Stark Law), the Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS) safe harbors, and the Beneficiary Inducements Civil Monetary Penalties (CMP) regulations. The changes to the regulations go into effect on January 19, 2021 (except for one change to the Physician Self-Referral Law that becomes effective January 1, 2022). In a separate rule also released November 20th, HHS removed safe harbor protection for rebates involving prescription pharmaceuticals and created a new safe harbor for certain point-of-sale reductions in price on prescription pharmaceuticals and pharmacy benefit manager service fees.

The full text of each rule is available below.

The rules make a number of important changes to the regulations, and also provide new guidance on existing exceptions and safe harbors under those laws and regulations.

Revisions by CMS to the Physician Self-Referral Law regulations include, among others:

providing exceptions and integral definitions for value-based arrangements

a new exception for certain arrangements under which a physician receives limited remuneration for items or services actually provided by the physician

a new exception for donations of cybersecurity technology and related services

amending the existing exception for electronic health records (EHR) items

Revisions by the OIG to the Anti-Kickback Statute safe harbor regulations include, among others:

three safe harbors for value-based arrangements

safe harbor for certain patient engagement tools and supports in value-based arrangements

CMS-sponsored model arrangements safe harbor

cybersecurity technology and services safe harbor

electronic health records safe harbor

modifying the personal services and management contracts safe harbor

revising the warranty safe harbor

modifying the local transportation safe harbor including expanded mileage limits for rural areas and elimination of mileage limits to convey patients discharged from hospitals to their place of residence

codifying the statutory exception to “remuneration” relating to ACO Beneficiary Incentive Programs

Revisions by the OIG to the Beneficiary Inducements CMP regulations and related guidance include: