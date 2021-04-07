April 7, 2021

Volume XI, Number 97

 

April 07, 2021

April 06, 2021

April 05, 2021

Article By
Margaret A Dale
Michael R. Hackett
Kirsten Lapham
William C. Komaroff
Timothy W. Mungovan
Dorothy Murray
Proskauer Rose LLP
The Capital Commitment
Portfolio Companies Continue to be a Source of Litigation Risk

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

A significant ownership stake in a portfolio company has always raised the specter of claims against funds, sponsors, and sponsor-appointed board designees, if for no other reason than they are perceived by the plaintiffs’ bar to be deep pockets.  This risk has only increased in recent years, as it has become less taboo – indeed, it is becoming commonplace – for founders, management, significant shareholders, and even other sponsors to sue private fund sponsors in connection with change of control transactions. Every significant transaction produces relative winners and losers, even those that are perceived by the market as homeruns such as a unicorn IPO or merger with a SPAC. Fund sponsors, and especially those that hold board seats, should therefore use extra caution and remember that more control comes with greater risk of liability.

Especially in today’s uncertain market landscape, it is imperative that fund sponsors and their board designees familiarize themselves with the risks associated with portfolio company disputes. For example, sponsors should ensure that GPs who serve on boards are aware of possible conflicts of interest that come from their dual fiduciary duties to the portfolio company and the fund, and should carefully evaluate change of control and/or liquidity events and consider whether procedural safeguards regarding process and price are necessary or prudent.

Insurance coverage, including D&O insurance, plays a critical role as a risk management tool.

Joshua M. Newville, Todd J. Ohlms, Seetha Ramachandran, Ana Vermal, Samuel J. Waldon, Jonathan M. Weiss, Anthony M. Drenzek, James Anderson, Alexandra V. Bargoot, William D. Dalsen, Adam L. Deming, David W. Heck, Hena M. Vora and Lucy C. Wolf also contributed to this article.

© 2020 Proskauer Rose LLP. National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 97
