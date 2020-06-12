Possible Presidential Proclamation to Limit Entry of Foreign National Workers into the U.S. and additional regulatory measures on the Horizon

Thursday, June 11, 2020

As you may have read, many media outlets and other sources are reporting that the Trump Administration plans to issue an additional Proclamation or Executive Order (EO) in the coming weeks that may suspend the entry of foreign employees or the issuance of nonimmigrant visas at U.S. Embassies and Consulates anywhere from 60 to 180 days. The visa categories that are likely to be affected are H, L, and J. Furthermore, there are also many reports that the Trump Administration may end or shorten the OPT and/or STEM EAD programs through additional regulatory changes. We do not have any concrete information and cannot confirm if or when any of these changes may occur. However, as we have reported previously, the President did request the DOL, DHS, and DOS in his April 2020 Proclamation to provide additional measures on how to protect U.S. workers; therefore, it will not be a great surprise if further measures are enacted to restrict immigration.