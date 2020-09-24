September 24, 2020

Volume X, Number 268

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

September 24, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

September 23, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

September 22, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Bruce H. Stern
Stark & Stark
Traumatic Brain Injury Law Blog

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as a Risk Factor for Dementia

Thursday, September 24, 2020

Traumatic brain injuries are considered risk factors for other neurologic diseases such as dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and epilepsy. A recently published, British Journal of Psychiatry article discusses “Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder as a Risk Factor for Dementia.” The researchers from the University College of London, UK, Division of Psychiatry, conducted a meta-analysis searching nine electronic data bases up to October 25, 2019 for longitudinal studies assessing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and the risk of dementia. The researchers’ selection criteria was for adults 18 and older with a similar comparison group of adults without any post-traumatic stress disorder. According to the researchers, “we included studies were a diagnosis of PTSD was based upon: (a) clinical diagnostic criteria (i.e. ICD-9 or ICD-10, DSM-III, DSM-IV or DSM-V or comparable), or (b) a validated self-report scale.” Studies that did not diagnose dementia on the basis of clinical criteria (e.g. NINCDS-ADRA) were excluded.

After performing a thorough search of almost 8,000 records from various populations and countries, the researchers found that PTSD is “an important and potentially modifiable risk factor for all-caused dementia. Meta-analyses showed that the risk of being diagnosed with dementia for individuals with a diagnosis of PTSD is 1.61-1.99 times the risk for those without a PTSD diagnosis.”

The researchers also conducted subgroup analyses which revealed that the “effect in the general population is larger than the effect in veterans, with has an increased risk of 111% and 61%, respectively. That is, in the general population, the risk of being diagnosed with dementia in individuals with PTSD is more than twice the risk than those with no PTSD diagnosis. In the veteran population with PTSD, however, the risk of dementia is more than 1 ½ times higher to that of veterans without PTSD.” If the smaller risk observed in veterans is because they are more likely to receive treatment for PTSD than the general population, this may indicate that PTSD-related dementia risk could be modified by intervention.

COPYRIGHT © 2020, STARK & STARKNational Law Review, Volume X, Number 268

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Bruce Stern, Stark Law Firm, Spinal Cord Injuries, Litigation Law Attorney
Bruce H. Stern
Shareholder

Bruce H. Stern is a Shareholder and member of the Accident & Personal Injury Group, where he concentrates his practice in the area of traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries and wrongful death. In July 2004, Mr. Stern began publishing Traumatic Brain Injury Law Blog as a way to share his knowledge in the field of brain injury law. Additionally, Mr. Stern is the author of numerous articles and a frequent lecturer on the subject of traumatic brain injury litigation, evidence and trial techniques. He also co-authored a book entitled "Litigating Brain Injuries"...

bstern@stark-stark.com
609-895-7285
www.stark-stark.com