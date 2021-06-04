June 4, 2021

Volume XI, Number 155

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

June 03, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 02, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 01, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Richard P. Church
Teresa A. Hill
K&L Gates
Advertisement

The Power of Health Care: Renewable Energy Transactions from the Health Care Perspective [PODCAST]

Thursday, June 3, 2021

Businesses across all industries are experiencing a drive toward sustainability. Companies want to be at the forefront of this movement, not only out of ethical considerations, but also because it is in their financial interests to do so. In this episode, Richard Church interviews Teresa Hill, a partner in our energy practice, about the history and structure of power purchase agreements and the opportunities that these transactions can bring for the health care industry.

 

 

Advertisement
Copyright 2021 K & L GatesNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 154
Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Richard P. Church, KL Gates, abuse compliance lawyer, Healthcare self disclosures attorney
Richard P. Church
Partner

Richard Church is a co-leader of the firm’s national health care practice group. He focuses his practice on health law regulatory issues and health care joint ventures, clinical integration and mergers and acquisitions. Richard handles complex 340B structuring, enrollment and compliance matters, Medicare and Medicaid enrollment and reimbursement issues, and health care operational matters. He also handles complex affiliations and transactions between health care providers, including legal compliance, change of ownership filings, and development of post-transaction...

richard.church@klgates.com
919-466-1187
www.klgates.com
Teresa A. Hill
Teresa Hill Energy & Infrastructure Attorney K&L Gates Seattle, WA
Partner

Teresa Hill is a partner in the firm’s Seattle office. She focuses her practice in the areas of energy and infrastructure projects and transactions with an emphasis on wind, solar, biomass, geothermal and hydroelectric power. Teresa advises clients in the negotiation of development-related agreements, with an emphasis on negotiating major power purchase agreements. Teresa spearheads the K&L Gates Corporate Energy Sourcing initiative, which helps corporate customers develop and implement sustainability and carbon goals through their energy strategy.

Areas of Focus 

  • ...
teresa.hill@klgates.com
206-370-5921
www.klgates.com
Advertisement
Advertisement