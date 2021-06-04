The Power of Health Care: Renewable Energy Transactions from the Health Care Perspective [PODCAST]
Businesses across all industries are experiencing a drive toward sustainability. Companies want to be at the forefront of this movement, not only out of ethical considerations, but also because it is in their financial interests to do so. In this episode, Richard Church interviews Teresa Hill, a partner in our energy practice, about the history and structure of power purchase agreements and the opportunities that these transactions can bring for the health care industry.