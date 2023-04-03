Powered By Foley: Construction Lending Trends in Clean Energy [PODCAST]

Darin Lowder is a partner and business lawyer with Foley & Lardner LLP. He is a member of the firm’s Finance Practice. Although Darin’s practice extends to all aspects of business law, he currently focuses his practice on energy, project finance, project development, and related tax and public financing. Darin is also a member of the Energy Industry Team.

Darin has experience with numerous project technologies including commercial, utility-scale, and residential-scale solar photovoltaic systems; onshore and offshore wind development; biomass and biofuel projects; and other...