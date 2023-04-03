April 3, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 93
Darin M. Lowder
Sunita Paknikar
David Markey
Joel Meister

Foley & Lardner LLP
Powered By Foley: Construction Lending Trends in Clean Energy [PODCAST]

Monday, April 3, 2023

Construction lending is often an essential financing mechanism to bridge the gap between the drawing board and commercial operation for an energy project. From afar, it can feel like a convoluted process. Fortunately, on this episode of the Powered by Foley podcast, we are joined by Darin Lowder and Sunita Paknikar from our DC office. Darin and Sunita are a critical part of our energy team’s debt practice, and they recently authored a blog post with Foley colleague Annie Tsai out of our LA office about core concepts and best practices in construction loan agreements for renewable energy projects. In the episode, we focus on structuring tips, drafting do’s and don’ts, and take a step back from individual deals to touch on key trends we see emerging this year.

Darin M. Lowder
Partner

Darin Lowder is a partner and business lawyer with Foley & Lardner LLP. He is a member of the firm’s Finance Practice. Although Darin’s practice extends to all aspects of business law, he currently focuses his practice on energy, project finance, project development, and related tax and public financing. Darin is also a member of the Energy Industry Team.

Darin has experience with numerous project technologies including commercial, utility-scale, and residential-scale solar photovoltaic systems; onshore and offshore wind development; biomass and biofuel projects; and other...

Sunita Paknikar
Senior Counsel

Sunita Paknikar is a Senior Counsel and business lawyer with Foley & Lardner LLP. She represents investors, lenders, and project developers in all aspects of the development and financing of renewable energy generation facilities.

David Markey
David Markey is a partner and business lawyer with Foley & Lardner LLP. His practice covers a wide range of corporate, commercial and finance matters, including in the areas of renewable energy and project finance. Mr. Markey also is a member of the firm’s Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) Team.

Joel Meister
Associate

Joel Meister is an associate and business lawyer with Foley & Lardner LLP. He is a member of the firm’s Finance & Financial Institutions Practice and the Energy Industry Team.

Before joining Foley, Mr. Meister was a manager in Deloitte Tax’s Washington National Tax (WNT) office, in the Federal Tax Accounting, Periods, Methods, and Credits group. His practice focused on renewable energy transactions, assisting project sponsors and investors with issues associated with the section 48 Investment Tax Credit (ITC), section 45 Production Tax...

