June 9, 2022

Volume XII, Number 160
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

June 09, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 08, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 07, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Mario Andres Torrico
Fatema K. Merchant
Reid Whitten

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
Global Trade Law Blog

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

President Biden Suspends AD/CVD Duties on Solar Cells and Modules from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam

Thursday, June 9, 2022

On Monday, President Biden issued an Executive Order suspending the collection of anti-dumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) of certain solar cells and modules exported from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Executive Order comes on the heels of a Commerce Department investigation initiated back in March 2022 into whether solar cell and modules from the aforementioned countries were circumventing AD/CVD duties on solar cells and modules made in China. The anticircumvention investigation, however, will continue to run its normal course, and if circumvention is found, AD/CVD duties will not be imposed until the end of the 24 month period (or until the emergency is declared terminated) (see here).  

President Biden also took actions to accelerate domestic production of solar modules. President Biden tied the 24-month hold on AD/CVD duties to this initiative to accelerate domestic manufacturing, expressly referring to it as “a 24-month bridge as domestic manufacturing rapidly scales up” (see here).

The two-year duty relief will likely be welcomed by solar project developers in the United States and their non-U.S. suppliers. The AD/CVD duties on Chinese and Taiwanese solar equipment, as well as the uncertainty of potential duties on solar equipment from four other countries, had already created significant supply chain disruptions and disputes on which parties might take responsibility for the enormous cost hikes the duties would represent for a solar energy project.

Key Takeaways

  • The Commerce Department Inquiry will Continue Uninterrupted: The President’s announcement of a 24-month reprieve on AD/CVD duties will not impact the Commerce Department’s investigation into whether solar cells and modules imported from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam are circumventing AD/CVD orders on solar cells and modules from China. The petition that catalyzed the anti-circumvention inquiry claimed that minor production steps were occurring in these four countries to avoid the AD/CVD duties.

  • If Commerce Finds Circumvention, Any Practical Effect will take Place After the AD/CVD Hold is Lifted: A preliminary determination on the investigation is due by August 29, 2022. Under current regulations, the Commerce Department may impose retroactive duties. However, this is unlikely given that any decision on circumvention and associated AD/CVD duty rates is practically moot until and unless the AD/CVD hold is lifted.

  • Existing Duties on Chinese and Taiwanese Imports will Remain in Effect: Despite the 2-year hold on duties from solar cells and modules from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, existing duties on Chinese and Taiwanese imports of solar cells and module will remain in effect.

Copyright © 2022, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 160
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Mario Andres Torrico Government Investigations Attorney Sheppard Mullin
Mario Andres Torrico
Associate

Mario Torrico is an associate in the Government Contracts, Investigations, and International Trade Practice Group in the firm's Washington, D.C. office.

Mario focuses his practice on compliance counseling, investigations, and cross-border transactional work concerning international trade matters including customs, trade remedies, export controls, economic sanctions and embargoes, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), and other areas of international trade law.

Prior to entering the private sector, he served as an...

mtorrico@sheppardmullin.com
202-747-2652
www.sheppardmullin.com
Fatema K. Merchant
Fatema Merchant, international, trade, Lawyer, Sheppard Mullin
Associate

Fatema Merchant is an associate in the Government Contracts, Investigations & International Trade Practice Group in the firm's Washington, D.C. office.

Fatema’s practice focuses on investigations and compliance counseling related to international trade laws.  She has extensive experience with U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and U.S.-Sanctioned Countries investigations, compliance, due diligence, and training.  Fatema also advises clients on compliance with International Traffic in Arms Regulations, Export Administration Regulations, Customs and Anti-Money Laundering...

fmerchant@sheppardmullin.com
202-469-4930
www.sheppardmullin.com
Reid Whitten
Reid Whitten, partner, Sheppard Mullin Law Firm
Partner

Reid Whitten works with clients around the world to plan, prepare, and succeed in global business transactions.

In the areas of U.S. and international sanctions, export and defense export controls, and anti-corruption regulations, he supports clients in detecting and deterring potential compliance issues as well as conducting and defending investigations and enforcements. Mr. Whitten also advises on anti-dumping, anti-money laundering, and anti-boycott regulations.

Mr. Whitten is a thought leader on cross-border business regulations. He teaches a seminar on The Law of...

rwhitten@sheppardmullin.com
202-469-4968
www.sheppardmullin.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement