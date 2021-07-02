July 2, 2021

Volume XI, Number 183

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

July 01, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 30, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 29, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Linn F. Freedman
Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider
Advertisement

Privacy Tip #290 – 700 Million LinkedIn Users’ Data for Sale on Hacker Forum

Thursday, July 1, 2021

Although a security researcher has confirmed that LinkedIn users’ data, including full names, gender, email addresses, telephone numbers, and industry information is for sale on RaidForums by a hacker self-dubbed “GOD User TomLiner,” LinkedIn has stated that it is not from a data breach of its networks. According to LinkedIn, “[O]ur initial analysis indicates that the dataset includes information scraped from LinkedIn as well as information obtained from other sources….This was not a LinkedIn data breach and our investigation has determined that no private LinkedIn member data was exposed….”

No matter how the data ended up for sale on a hacker forum, if you are a LinkedIn user, you should be aware of it, and understand how that information can be used against you. Having valid email addresses and telephone numbers give hackers and scammers the ability to use them for targeting phishing and vishing schemes and other social engineering scams. In addition, the information can be used to compile dossiers and aggregated with other publicly available information for targeted campaigns.

As a precaution, security experts are suggesting that LinkedIn users update their passwords and enable multi-factor authentication on their LinkedIn accounts.

Copyright © 2021 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 182
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Linn F. Freedman, Robinson Cole Law Firm, Cybersecurity and Litigation Law Attorney, Providence
Linn F. Freedman
Partner

Linn Freedman practices in data privacy and security law, cybersecurity, and complex litigation. She provides guidance on data privacy and cybersecurity compliance to a full range of public and private clients across all industries, such as construction, education, health care, insurance, manufacturing, real estate, utilities and critical infrastructure, marine, and charitable organizations. Linn is a member of the firm's Business Litigation Group and chairs its Data Privacy + Cybersecurity Team. She is also a member of the Financial Services Cyber-Compliance Team (CyFi ...

lfreedman@rc.com
401-709-3353
www.rc.com
Advertisement
Advertisement