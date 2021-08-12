August 12, 2021

Privacy Tip #296 – Hackers Dump One Million Credit Cards for Sale on Dark Web

Thursday, August 12, 2021

To establish credibility for their new criminal marketplace, cyber criminals have posted details on over 1,000,000 credit cards, stolen between 2018 and 2019, including card number, CVV number, name and address on the dark web to try to entice purchasers of the information. The information was posted on AllWord.Cards. According to researchers at Cyble, more than 83,000 of the cards originated from the U.S.

The researchers at Cyble have estimated that over 20 percent of the credit cards are still valid. Therefore, consumers are urged to check their bank statements carefully for unknown transactions and contact their bank as soon as possible if there is any suspicious activity.

Copyright © 2021 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.
