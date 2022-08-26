August 26, 2022

Volume XII, Number 238
August 25, 2022

August 24, 2022

August 23, 2022

Linn F. Freedman

Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider

Privacy Tip #342 – If You Use Twitter, Be Aware and Stay Tuned

Thursday, August 25, 2022

This week, in addition to the news-catching, ongoing dispute between Twitter and Elon Musk, Twitter’s former head of cybersecurity, Peiter Zatko, claimed in a whistleblower filing with several federal agencies that Twitter has “extreme egregious security deficiencies,”  which are being described as “dangerous data privacy and security risks for Twitter users.”

Following Zatko’s claims, he has been summoned to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Twitter is being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission for how it counts bots, and senators have requested that the FTC start an investigation into whether there has been a violation of consumer protection laws and  determine if Twitter has complied with a previous Consent Order it entered into with the FTC.

Twitter denies the allegations.

Twitter users: wake up! Take a look at Zatko’s allegations and determine, if they are true, whether they have any impact on you and your personal decision to use Twitter.

Twitter users: stay tuned! Follow the proceedings so you can learn more about how large tech companies collect and use your data so you can determine the risks to you and your data and make an informed decision on which platforms to use.

Copyright © 2022 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.
Linn F. Freedman
Linn F. Freedman
Partner

Linn Freedman practices in data privacy and security law, cybersecurity, and complex litigation. She provides guidance on data privacy and cybersecurity compliance to a full range of public and private clients across all industries, such as construction, education, health care, insurance, manufacturing, real estate, utilities and critical infrastructure, marine, and charitable organizations. Linn is a member of the firm's Business Litigation Group and chairs its Data Privacy + Cybersecurity Team. She is also a member of the Financial Services Cyber-Compliance Team (CyFi ...

[email protected]
401-709-3353
www.rc.com
