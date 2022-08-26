Privacy Tip #342 – If You Use Twitter, Be Aware and Stay Tuned

Thursday, August 25, 2022

This week, in addition to the news-catching, ongoing dispute between Twitter and Elon Musk, Twitter’s former head of cybersecurity, Peiter Zatko, claimed in a whistleblower filing with several federal agencies that Twitter has “extreme egregious security deficiencies,” which are being described as “dangerous data privacy and security risks for Twitter users.”

Following Zatko’s claims, he has been summoned to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Twitter is being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission for how it counts bots, and senators have requested that the FTC start an investigation into whether there has been a violation of consumer protection laws and determine if Twitter has complied with a previous Consent Order it entered into with the FTC.

Twitter denies the allegations.

Twitter users: wake up! Take a look at Zatko’s allegations and determine, if they are true, whether they have any impact on you and your personal decision to use Twitter.

Twitter users: stay tuned! Follow the proceedings so you can learn more about how large tech companies collect and use your data so you can determine the risks to you and your data and make an informed decision on which platforms to use.