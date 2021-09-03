Proposed Laws Are One Step Closer to the November 2022 Ballot

Friday, September 3, 2021

On Wednesday, September 1st, Attorney General Maura Healey certified 17 out of 30 ballot proposals filed in August to continue on the path to securing a spot on the 2022 ballot. Of the 17 proposals certified, 16 were initiative petitions including, but not limited to, proposals relative to alcohol reforms, requirements for presentation of identification to vote, and the employment of app-based drivers. The seventeenth proposal is a constitutional amendment providing for no-excuse absentee voting. The 17 certified proposals are outlined below:

Initiative Petition 21-03 – 21st Century Alcohol Retail Reform

Initiative Petition 21-04 – Law to Require Voter Identification in Massachusetts

Initiative Petition 21-06 – Hospital CEO Financial Transparency

Initiative Petition 21-08 – Limit Excessive Hospital Operative Margins and Maintain Essential Health

Initiative Petition 21-11- Defining and Regulating the Relationship Between TNCs and App-Based Drivers (Version A)

Initiative Petition 21-12 – Defining and Regulating the Relationship Between TNCs and App-Based Drivers (Version B)

Initiative Petition 21-13 – Medical Loss Ratios for Dental Benefit Plans

Initiative Petition 21-14 – Regulation and Sale of Consumer Fireworks

Initiative Petition 21-15 – Hate Crimes

Initiative Petition 21-17 – Whale Safe Fishing Act

Initiative Petition 21-18 – Preserving Consumer Access to Gasoline and Other Motor Fuels

Initiative Petition 21-20 – “Happy Hour” Practices Permitted by Licensees

Initiative Petition 21-23 – Public Disclosures by Certain Corporate Taxpayers

Initiative Petition 21-24 – Right to Counsel in Eviction Proceedings

Initiative Petition 21-25 – Zero Emission Vehicles, Zero Emission Home Heating Systems, and Home Solar Powered Electricity (Version A)

Initiative Petition 21-28 - Zero Emission Vehicles, Zero Emission Home Heating Systems, and Home Solar Powered Electricity (Version C)

Initiative Petition 21-29 – Constitutional Amendment for No-Excuse Absentee Voting



Certification is a large step toward securing a position on the 2022 ballot, however, proponents of the above 17 proposals still have some work to do. The following outlines a summary of the steps that now must be taken in order for the proposals to make it on the 2022 ballot: