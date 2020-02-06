Proposed Safety Standards for Drone Package Delivery

Thursday, February 6, 2020

This week, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued proposed safety standards for specific drones for package deliveries. This is a big step toward allowing routine package delivery by drones.

This proposal marks the first time the FAA has presented a formal policy that addresses certain safety and airworthiness requirements for drones making package deliveries. The proposal is meant to certify specific drones for parcel delivery as a special class of aircraft in ways similar to how other manned aircraft, such as airliners, helicopters and small private planes are treated.

The FAA’s goal is to allow for full integration of various drones in the national airspace, but its focus right now is on drones used for package delivery. The FAA is requesting public comments by March 4, 2020.