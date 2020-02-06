February 6, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

February 06, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 05, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 04, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Kathryn M. Rattigan
Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider

Proposed Safety Standards for Drone Package Delivery

Thursday, February 6, 2020

This week, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued proposed safety standards for specific drones for package deliveries. This is a big step toward allowing routine package delivery by drones.

This proposal marks the first time the FAA has presented a formal policy that addresses certain safety and airworthiness requirements for drones making package deliveries. The proposal is meant to certify specific drones for parcel delivery as a special class of aircraft in ways similar to how other manned aircraft, such as airliners, helicopters and small private planes are treated.

The FAA’s goal is to allow for full integration of various drones in the national airspace, but its focus right now is on drones used for package delivery. The FAA is requesting public comments by March 4, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Kathryn Rattigan Attorney Cybersecurity Data Privacy
Kathryn M. Rattigan
Associate

Kathryn Rattigan is a member of the firm's Business Litigation Group and Data Privacy + Cybersecurity Team. She advises clients on data privacy and security, cybersecurity, and compliance with related state and federal laws. Kathryn also provides legal advice regarding the use of unmanned aerial systems (UAS, or drones) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations. She represents clients across all industries, such as insurance, health care, education, energy, and construction.

Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Compliance

Kathryn helps clients comply...

krattigan@rc.com
401-709-3357
www.rc.com