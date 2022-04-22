Protecting and Enforcing IP Rights in the Metaverse

Friday, April 22, 2022

Many brands have taken steps to proactively protect their intellectual property rights for use in connection with metaverse-related goods and services. This may include filing new trademark registrations or purchasing blockchain domains. But enforcing those rights poses a significant challenge. In this alert, we discuss ways to identify and combat trademark and copyright infringement in the metaverse.

What is The Metaverse?

The metaverse is a persistent, digital environment that will allow individuals to seamlessly transition between their physical and virtual worlds. While much of it remains aspirational, some key trends are already emerging:

It will feature immersive virtual worlds built on blockchain technology that will host vibrant digital economies;

Governance will be decentralized and autonomous;

It will rely on next-generation consumer electronics with augmented and mixed reality capabilities that will serve as a gateway or bridge between physical and virtual experiences;

It will feature advanced avatars; and

Its full potential will likely require interoperability between virtual environments.

Challenges For IP Enforcement

The decentralized nature of the metaverse poses perhaps the greatest challenge to brands and intellectual property owners. To understand why it helps to consider the legal framework and protocols that have emerged to prevent and remedy infringement on the “traditional” Internet. Today, most websites are hosted on servers maintained by specialized web services providers. Under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act and Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, these hosting providers are generally not liable for infringing content on their servers so long as they act promptly to remove it upon receiving proper notice. Thus, when a brand discovers infringing content on a site, they can contact the hosting provider, demand that the content be deactivated or removed, and the hosting provider can simply delete the infringing content.

Similarly, social media networks have developed robust policies and processes to police intellectual property infringement. Assuming a brand can convince a network to take action, it is relatively easy for the network to suspend or deactivate the infringing content.

In contrast, blockchain-based platforms, or “Web3,” do not reside on a single server. Rather, content is distributed and replicated across an essentially infinite number of servers via a peer-to-peer network. As such, there is no single point of authority, such as a hosting provider or ICANN, that can “switch off” infringing content. Moreover, once content is on the blockchain, it cannot be deleted; it is there forever.

So What is a Brand To Do?