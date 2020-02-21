February 21, 2020

 

February 21, 2020

February 20, 2020

February 19, 2020

February 18, 2020

Article By
Health Care Industry Practice Group
McDermott Will & Emery
Of Digital Interest

Protecting Your Tech: IP Considerations in Digital Health

Friday, February 21, 2020

Digital health companies are producing innovative products at a rapidly accelerating pace and experiencing a boom in investments and demand as the regulatory environment becomes more supportive of digital health services to both improve patient care and stay profitable. Protecting intellectual property (IP) and building a feasible data strategy to support the research and development endeavor are essential steps for companies in their drive toward commercialization and return on their investment. On this episode of the Of Digital Interest podcast, McDermott partners Bernadette Broccolo (Health) and Ahsan Shaikh (IP), explore key issues for digital health companies, their collaboration partners and investors, and start-ups to consider, including:

  • What is currently patent eligible in the digital health space?

  • What patent-eligible trends and opportunities are we seeing?

  • How do laws governing data sharing among digital health collaborators impact the research and development effort and associated IP rights?

  • What challenges and opportunities do artificial intelligence, blockchain and machine learning present for digital health innovators?

Health Care Industry Practice Group

Members of our health industry practice focus their practice on one or more areas important to health industry clients, while maintaining flexibility to support other lawyers on a variety of matters.

The Firm represents health care clients as either general or special counsel.  Non-institutional clients include physicians and other health professionals on both an individual and group (such as medical staff or professional association) basis.  Institutional...

