Protecting Your Tech: IP Considerations in Digital Health
Digital health companies are producing innovative products at a rapidly accelerating pace and experiencing a boom in investments and demand as the regulatory environment becomes more supportive of digital health services to both improve patient care and stay profitable. Protecting intellectual property (IP) and building a feasible data strategy to support the research and development endeavor are essential steps for companies in their drive toward commercialization and return on their investment. On this episode of the Of Digital Interest podcast, McDermott partners Bernadette Broccolo (Health) and Ahsan Shaikh (IP), explore key issues for digital health companies, their collaboration partners and investors, and start-ups to consider, including:
-
What is currently patent eligible in the digital health space?
-
What patent-eligible trends and opportunities are we seeing?
-
How do laws governing data sharing among digital health collaborators impact the research and development effort and associated IP rights?
-
What challenges and opportunities do artificial intelligence, blockchain and machine learning present for digital health innovators?