December 27, 2019

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

December 26, 2019

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 24, 2019

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Brian A. Jones
McDermott Will & Emery
IP Update

PTAB Issues Updated Trial Practice Guide: Yearly Updates Expected

Thursday, December 26, 2019

On November 20, 2019, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) issued updated guidance for trial procedures in inter partes review (IPR) and post grant review (PGR) proceedings at the US Patent and Trademark Office in the new edition of the Trial Practice Guide.

For easier reading and greater consistency, the new edition incorporates the prior updates released in August 2018 (IP Update, Vol. 21, No. 9) and July 2019 (IP Update, Vol. 22, No.8) into the original August 2012 Practice Guide.

The new edition provides updated guidance on the impact of SAS Institute Inc. v. Iancu on the institution of trial. The new guide also replaces the prior “observations” practice with procedures for a more fulsome sur-reply. In addition, the PTAB has provided more opportunities to contact the PTAB to request an initial conference call, and it has updated the way word counts apply to specific filings. The PTAB has also updated the expected scheduling order for derivation proceedings and the default protective order.

© 2019 McDermott Will & Emery

Related Articles

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Brian Jones patent litigation and prosecution attorney McDermott Will Chicago
Brian A. Jones
Associate

Brian A. Jones is an associate in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP and is based in the Firm's Chicago office.  He focuses his practice on patent litigation and prosecution.

Brian has industry experience in electronic circuit design, systems integration, and quality assurance, spanning the industries of wireless communication systems, electronic control systems, and automotive electronics.  Brian has represented clients in federal district court actions, inter partes reviews before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, Section...

bajones@mwe.com
312 984 7694
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights