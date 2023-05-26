May 26, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 146
52

May 26, 2023

May 25, 2023

May 24, 2023

May 23, 2023

Article By

Jennifer Orr Mitchell
Ashley E. Durner

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP
Health Care News

Publications Settlement Reached After 200,000 Affected by HIPAA Breach

Thursday, May 25, 2023

On May 16, 2023, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights (“OCR”) announced a $350,000 settlement with MedEvolve, Inc., a practice and revenue cycle management and practice analytics software services company, to resolve alleged violations of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (“HIPAA”) regulations. The settlement concludes OCR’s five-year investigation into the business associate, after a breach notification report claiming a server containing the protected health information (“PHI”) of over 200,000 individuals was openly accessible on the Internet. Notably, OCR also found that MedEvolve failed to enter into a business associate agreement with a subcontractor and that the company’s “assessment of the potential risks and vulnerabilities to the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of ePHI held by it as a business associate was not sufficiently accurate or thorough.”

In addition to a monetary settlement, MedEvolve has agreed to a two year corrective action plan, where OCR will monitor the business associate’s compliance with HIPAA. Among other obligations, the corrective action plan requires MedEvolve to develop and implement a risk management plan to identify security risks and vulnerabilities, and augment its current HIPAA and Security training program.

The HIPAA Privacy, Security, and Breach Notification Rules apply to most health care entities and those who maintain, access, use and/or disclose PHI when they do business with them. This settlement serves as a reminder that it is critical for covered entities, business associates, and their subcontractors to comply with the requirements imposed by the HIPAA regulations, which includes securing (encrypting) PHI and entering into downstream business associate agreements. 

© 2023 Dinsmore & Shohl LLP. All rights reserved.
Jennifer Mitchell, health care practice group partner, Dinsmore Shohl, law firm,
Jennifer Orr Mitchell
Partner

Jennifer is a Partner in the Health Care Practice Group and leads the firm’s HIPAA Privacy and Security practice and initiatives. In her HIPAA practice, she works with clients to minimize the risk of privacy and data security issues, assisting with all aspects of HIPAA privacy and security compliance, governance, audits/investigations, breach analyses, training and strategic planning. She has a thorough understanding of federal and state privacy and confidentiality laws and has served as a health care privacy expert witness. 

Within the...

[email protected]
513-977-8364
www.dinsmore.com
Ashley E. Durner
Ashley E. Durner Corporate Law Dinsmore and Shohl
Associate

Ashley focuses her practice on corporate law and health care. Her experience includes drafting and reviewing contracts and corporate policies, advising on regulatory compliance matters, and assisting with corporate matters, such as entity formation and mergers and acquisitions.

Ashley received her J.D. from University of Cincinnati College of Law. During law school, in addition to working as a law clerk at Dinsmore, she was a legal intern for UC Law’s Entrepreneurship & Community Development Clinic where she gained firsthand experience...

[email protected]
(513) 977-8789
www.dinsmore.com