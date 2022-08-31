August 31, 2022

Volume XII, Number 243
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

August 31, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 30, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 29, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Kristian M. Herrmann
Christopher D. Ahn
Robert C. Shmalo
Wai L Choy

Proskauer Rose LLP
Minding Your Business

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Question of the Week: What are some key considerations in acquiring companies that own metaverse assets?

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

What are some key considerations in acquiring companies that own metaverse assets?

"Be quick and nimble in this constantly changing environment. As with any new technology, the legal framework and general "rules of the road" are either still being developed or have not yet been considered by the appropriate regulating organizations. Players must take into account their tolerance for regulatory and other comparable risk in an unreliable legal environment." 

– Kristian Herrmann, Partner, M&A

"Act early and thoughtfully on insurance issues. For Web3-focused businesses, the insurance market is still developing and can be quite volatile. Certain policies that might be accessible on the open market may not be offered or may be excessively expensive to purchase. To learn more about (i) the target's current insurance program, (ii) expectations for the potential breadth of, or gaps in, coverage, and (iii) anticipated costs, talk to your broker or other consultants as early in the process as possible.”

– Chris Ahn, Partner, M&A

"Know what rights have been granted to third parties with respect to any virtual real estate. Virtual real estate is owned through NFTs, similar to other metaverse assets, as opposed to notarized deeds recorded in a property's local land records. Holding a distinct NFT makes chain of title and ownership concerns simpler, but it's still vital to understand what agreements and rights may have been granted to third parties regarding any virtual real estate, as well as the method by which those rights were granted. In addition, consider the blockchain environment in which the assets are held and any limitation imposed by that environment on the transferability of the asset."

Robert Shmalo, Partner, Real Estate

"Understand the nature of the rights and licenses that the target has in NFTs and the connected content by carefully identifying and evaluating the terms and conditions governing each NFT's issuance, distribution, sale, or transfer. A wide variety of approaches have been taken in the market. Whether an NFT owner obtains intellectual property ownership of, or receives a license to, the content associated with the NFT – and, if a license is obtained, whether it is exclusive and authorizes commercial usage – can determine the value and utility of an NFT. When doing due diligence, it's also crucial to consider each NFT's provenance and if the original minter had all the intellectual property rights necessary to issue it."  

– Wai Choy, Partner, Technology, Media & Telecommunications

© 2022 Proskauer Rose LLP. National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 243

About this Author

Kristian M. Herrmann Partner Proskauer Rose LLP
Kristian M. Herrmann
Partner

Kristian Herrmann is a partner in the Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Group. Kris advises private equity sponsors, private and public companies and investment banks on merger & acquisition transactions, including leveraged buyouts, joint ventures, restructurings, minority investments, and other strategic transactions.

Kris also serves as day-to-day legal advisor to many of the portfolio companies owned or controlled by his sponsor clients and is actively involved in many aspects of their businesses, including add-on...

[email protected]
310-284-5602
Christopher D. Ahn
Christopher D. Ahn Partner Proskauer Rose LLP
Partner

Chris Ahn is a partner in the Corporate Department. He has a general corporate practice with a particular emphasis on representing buyers and sellers in connection with mergers and acquisition transactions, debt and equity securities transactions, corporate restructurings, the formation of joint ventures and strategic partnerships, and corporate and board governance.

From 2018 until 2021, Chris served as General Counsel of James Perse, a global apparel, furniture, furnishings and lifestyle brand based in Los Angeles.

...

[email protected]
310-284-5656
Robert C. Shmalo
Robert C. Shmalo Partner Proskauer Rose LLP
Partner

Robert Shmalo is a partner in Proskauer’s Real Estate Department and a member of the Private Equity Real Estate and Hospitality, Gaming & Leisure Groups. Rob has more than 15 years of experience representing real estate investors, private equity firms and participants in complex transactions involving a wide variety of uses of real estate.

Rob works closely with real estate companies acquiring, developing and managing real estate investments and has significant experience advising clients across a range of industries on large and mid-market...

[email protected]
212-969-3360
Wai L Choy
Wai L. Choy Technology Attorney Proskauer Rose New York, NY
Partner

Wai Choy has deep expertise in technology, media, outsourcing and intellectual property-related transactions and counseling and is a partner in Proskauer’s Technology, Media & Telecommunications Group, Life Sciences Group, Privacy & Cybersecurity Group and Blockchain Group. He serves as a trusted advisor to clients at various stages in their development and across industries, including technology, life sciences, financial services, entertainment, e-commerce, sports and advertising.

Wai helps clients navigate legal and business issues and leads the structuring, drafting and...

[email protected]
212-969-3118
www.proskauer.com
www.proskauer.com/insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement