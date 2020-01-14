Recent Merger Reviews Demonstrate Increased FTC and DOJ Focus on Acquisitions of Nascent Competitors

Roche / Spark. On December 16, 2019, the FTC closed its investigation into Roche Holding AG’s proposed acquisition of Spark Therapeutics, Inc., without seeking a remedy. This concluded a 10-month investigation into whether the merger would lessen competition in the US market for Hemophilia A therapies. The FTC published a closing statement explaining its analysis. Roche’s Hemlibra is the leading Hemphilia A therapy, and Spark had a potentially competing Hemophilia A gene therapy treatment in Phase 3. Spark’s product is a completely new type of treatment for Hemophilia A through gene therapy and thus has a different mechanism of action than Hemlibra and is expected to target a different patient population. Nevertheless, the FTC still conducted a lengthy investigation.

After its investigation, the Commission found that the evidence “did not indicate that Roche would have the incentive to delay or terminate Spark’s developmental effort for its hemophilia A gene therapy, or that the acquisition would affect Roche’s incentives regarding [its hemophilia treatment drug] Hemlibra.”

As part of its closing statement, the FTC Commissioners said the FTC will “continue to closely scrutinize acquisitions by incumbents of emerging competitors.”