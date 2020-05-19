May 19, 2020

 

May 18, 2020

May 16, 2020

Article By
Lisa M. Campbell
Heather F. Collins
Barbara A. Christianson
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Pesticide Law and Policy Blog

SAB to Discuss COVID-19 Review Panel’s Draft Report

Monday, May 18, 2020

The Science Advisory Board (SAB) of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it will convene the Chartered SAB meeting on May 20, 2020, to review and discuss the draft report prepared by the SAB COVID-19 Review Panel.  The draft report, SAB Technical Review of EPA’s Identification of Research Needs to Address the Environmental and Human Health Impacts of COVID-19, was funded by the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.  This research was conducted to assist EPA in its understanding of the environmental and human health impacts from COVID-19 and to identify EPA research already underway as well as new EPA research that has been proposed.  The research included an evaluation of the efficacy of available disinfectants in killing SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on different types of surfaces that may be frequently touched by multiple people, such as in subway cars, door handles, and railings.  Areas of particular interest include the efficacy of disinfection methods in controlling the virus on porous materials and soft surfaces, and the efficacy of products that claim to offer residual or long-term control of the virus.

EPA issued detailed charge questions for consideration by the SAB on April 21, 2020, and the SAB hosted a public teleconference and audio webcast of the presentation by EPA and the review by SAB on April 30, 2020.

Additional information on the forthcoming Chartered SAB meeting is available here.

Lisa M. Campbell
Lisa Campbell founded Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) with Lynn Bergeson. Today her practice focuses on many aspects of pesticide and chemical regulation. She counsels clients on a wide range of issues pertaining to exposure and risk assessment, risk communication, and related legal and regulatory aspects of pesticide programs under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). She also counsels B&C clients on various chemical-specific programs under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) as well as chemicals regulation and...

Heather F. Collins
Heather F. Collins, M.S., Regulatory Consultant with Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. has nearly two decades of experience developing, implementing, and managing environmental, health, and safety (EH&S) compliance for global chemical and chemical product companies.  Her prodigious skills in developing biocide and pesticide registration and compliance strategies, safety data sheet authoring, and dangerous goods management, coupled with her keen awareness of the financial and temporal pressures of the marketplace make her an excellent resource for clients seeking a competitive edge in their compliance management.  Ms. Collins holds a Masters in Science degree in Environmental Science and Management and a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Biochemistry from Duquesne University.

Barbara A. Christianson
Ms. Christianson plays a key role in coordinating and providing detailed quality control review of documents and submissions and has significant experience using industry-specific software programs. She...

