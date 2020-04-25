April 25, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

April 25, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 24, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 23, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 22, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Philip G. Feigen
Sara C. Ainsworth
Polsinelli PC
COVID-19 Blog

SBA Issues Interim Final Rule; PPP Guidance for Hedge Funds, Private Equity and Portfolio Companies

Saturday, April 25, 2020

The Small Business Administration (“SBA”) issued an additional Interim Final Rule (the “Rule”) on the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) clarifying eligibility for hedge funds, private equity firms, portfolio companies, and hospitals receiving government funding. The Rule also sets up a safe harbor for certification concerning need for the PPP, as set forth in the FAQs from yesterday.

The Rule states that hedge funds and private equity firms are not eligible to receive PPP loans as they are primarily engaged in investment or speculation. This does not necessarily mean that portfolio companies of private equity funds are ineligible. Portfolio companies must apply the affiliation rules and review the economic uncertainty certification to ensure that they are eligible.

The Rule also clarifies that hospitals or nonprofits that are owned by governmental entities may be eligible if the entity receives less than 50% of its funding from state or local government sources, exclusive of Medicaid.

In addition to the above, eligibility for businesses participating in ESOPs and gambling is addressed in the Rule. The Rule also clarifies that businesses in bankruptcy proceedings are not ineligible to receive PPP loans.

Businesses that determine that they are ineligible based on need may pay back the loan by May 7, 2020 and be deemed to have made the certification related to need in good faith. This confirms the FAQ issued yesterday.

The text of the Interim Final Rule is available HERE.

© Polsinelli PC, Polsinelli LLP in California

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Phil Feigen, Polsinelli Law Firm, Corporate transaction attorney, Washington DC
Philip G. Feigen
Office Managing Partner

Phil Feigen brings a unique perspective to providing general corporate advice, as well as complex business counsel to clients in ever-changing regulatory environments.  For more than 20 years, Phil has been providing guidance with respect to Small Business Investment Companies and other Small Business Administrative regulations, federal and state banking laws and federal securities laws. 

Phil focuses on helping clients through the SBIC licensing process so that they may realize the benefits of the program and increase the amount of investment...

jfeigen@polsinelli.com
202-626-8330
www.polsinelli.com
polsinelliinthenews.com
Sara C. Ainsworth
Sara C. Ainsworth Securities & Corporate Finance Attorney Polsinelli Washington, D.C.
Associate

As an associate in the Securities & Corporate Finance practice, clients rely on Sara Ainsworth to work with Polsinelli’s team of attorneys to analyze each transaction matter to develop a strategic approach to representation based on the client’s immediate and long-term business and operational goals.

Working closely with seasoned Polsinelli attorneys in the Securities & Corporate Finance practice, Sara helps deliver a range of legal services during the life cycle of the client’s business—from selecting the appropriate choice of entity through to exit strategy.  Her practice focuses on:

  • Planning and executing capital-raising transactions
  • Drafting and negotiating key commercial agreements
  • Money service business and banking applications and registrations
  • Mergers and acquisitions and other strategic transactions
  • Fund formation, including regulated funds such as Small Business Investment Companies

Sara supports clients in a variety of industries, including the financial technology and mobility industries. Collaborating with attorneys from other related practices allows Sara and the entire attorney team to provide clients with comprehensive legal advice designed to minimize liability, maintain flexibility, and advance the client’s objectives.

sainsworth@polsinelli.com
202.772.8495
www.polsinelli.com