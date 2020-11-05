November 5, 2020

Volume X, Number 310

 

Mary Jane Wilmoth
Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto
Whistleblower & Qui Tam Blog
SEC Announces Two Whistleblower Awards of $3.6 Million and $750,000

Thursday, November 5, 2020

Today, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced two whistleblower awards issued to individuals who assisted the Commission with investigations into ongoing frauds.

The first whistleblower alerted the SEC to misconduct occurring overseas and provided assistance throughout the investigation, including traveling to another country to meet with Commission staff in person. For their efforts and the hardships they faced for blowing the whistle, this SEC whistleblower was issued $3.6 million.

The second whistleblower also met with Commission staff in person and provided information of fraud that helped the SEC continue their investigation. This SEC whistleblower was issued a $750,000 award.

“The record year for the SEC Whistleblower Program proves that whistleblowing works,” said whistleblower attorney Stephen M. Kohn, partner at Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto. “Providing whistleblowers with anonymity and confidentiality will result in more whistleblowers stepping forward, armed with insider information of fraud, and without fear of retaliation or reprisal.”

The SEC has issued approximately $719 million to 112 individuals since the Whistleblower Program was established under the Dodd Frank Act of 2010.

“Whistleblowers play an important role in helping to identify misconduct, and the assistance they provide can be integral to an investigation,” said Jane Norberg, Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower. “Both whistleblowers who received awards today reflect these important contributions whistleblowers can make to the success of enforcement actions.”

Ben Kostyack also contributed to this article.

Mary Jane Wilmoth
Mary Jane Wilmoth
Managing Partner

Mary Jane Wilmoth is the firm's managing partner, and works closely with the partners at KKC, specializing in environmental and nuclear whistleblower protection, Qui Tam/False Claims litigation, and labor and employment law.

