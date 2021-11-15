SEC Report Details Record-Shattering Year for Whistleblower Program

Monday, November 15, 2021

On November 15, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Whistleblower Program released its Annual Report to Congress for the 2021 fiscal year. The report details a record-shattering fiscal year for the agency’s highly successful whistleblower program. During the 2021 fiscal year, the SEC Whistleblower Program received a record 12,200 whistleblower tips and issued a record $564 million in whistleblower awards to a record 108 individuals. Over the course of the year, the whistleblower program issued more awards than in all previous years combined.

“The SEC’s Dodd-Frank Act whistleblower program has revolutionized the detection and enforcement of securities law violations,” said whistleblower attorney Stephen M. Kohn. “Congress needs to pay attention to this highly effective anti-corruption program and enact similar laws to fight money laundering committed by the Big Banks, antitrust violations committed by Big Tech, and the widespread consumer frauds often impacting low income and middle class families who are taken advantage of by illegal lending practices, redlining, and credit card frauds.”

“The report documents that whistleblowing works, and works remarkably well, both in the United States and worldwide,” continued Kohn. “The successful efforts of the SEC to use whistleblower-information to police Wall Street frauds is a milestone in the fight against corruption. Every American benefits from this program.”

In the report, Acting Chief of the Office of the Whistleblower Emily Pasquinelli states “[t]he success of the Commission’s whistleblower program in landmark FY 2021 demonstrates that it is a vital component of the Commission’s enforcement efforts. We hope the awards made this year continue to encourage whistleblowers to report specific, timely, and credible information to the Commission, which will enhance the agency’s ability to detect wrongdoing and protect investors and the marketplace.”

Read the SEC Whistleblower Program’s full report.

Geoff Schweller also contributed to this article.