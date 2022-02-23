Securities Litigation: An Emerging Strategy to Hold Companies Accountable for Privacy Protections

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

A California federal judge rejected Zoom Video Communications, Inc.’s motion to dismiss securities fraud claims against it, and its CEO and CFO, for misrepresenting Zoom’s privacy protections. Although there have been a number of cases challenging inadequate privacy protections on consumer protection grounds in recent years, this decision shifts the spotlight to an additional front on which the battles for privacy protection may be fought: the securities-litigation realm.

At issue were statements made by Zoom relating to the company’s privacy and encryption methods, including Zoom’s 2019 Registration Statement and Prospectus, which told investors the company offered “robust security capabilities, including end-to-end encryption.” Importantly, the prospectus was signed by Zoom’s CEO, Eric Yuan. The plaintiffs, a group of Zoom shareholders, brought suit arguing that end-to-end encryption means that only meeting participants and no other person, not even the platform provider, would be able to access the content. The complaint alleged that contrary to this statement, Zoom maintained access to the cryptographic keys that could allow it to access the unencrypted video and audio content of Zoom meetings.

The plaintiffs’ allegations are based on media reports of security issues relating to Zoom conferences early in the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as an April 2020 Zoom blog post in which Yuan stated that Zoom had “fallen short of the community’s ̶ ̶ and our own ̶ ̶ privacy and security expectations.” In his post, Yuan linked to another Zoom executive’s post, which apologized for “incorrectly suggesting” that Zoom meetings used end-to-end encryption.

In their motion to dismiss, the defendants did not dispute that the company said it used end-to-end encryption. Instead, they challenged plaintiffs’ falsity, scienter, and loss causation allegations – and all three attempts were rejected by the court.

First, as to falsity, the court did not buy the defendants’ argument that “end-to-end encryption” could have different meanings because a Zoom executive expressly acknowledged that the company had “incorrectly suggest[ed] that Zoom meetings were capable of using end-to-end encryption.” Thus, the court found that the complaint did, in fact, plead the existence of materially false and misleading statements. The court also rejected the defendants’ argument that Yuan’s understanding of the term “end-to-end encryption” changed in a relevant way from the time he made the challenged representation to his later statements that Zoom’s usage was inconsistent with “the commonly accepted definition.” The court looked to Yuan’s advanced degree in engineering, his status as a “founding engineer” at WebEx, and that he had personally “led the effort to engineer Zoom Meetings’ platform and is named on several patents that specifically concern encryption techniques.”

Lastly, the court rebuffed the defendants’ attempt at undermining loss causation, finding that the plaintiffs had pled facts to plausibly suggest a causal connection between the defendants’ allegedly fraudulent conduct and the plaintiffs’ economic loss. In particular, the court referenced the decline in Zoom’s stock price shortly after defendants’ fraud was revealed to the market via media reports and Yuan’s blog post.

That said, the court dismissed the plaintiffs’ remaining claims, as they related to data privacy statements made by Zoom or, in general, by the “defendants,” unlike the specific encryption-related statement made by Yuan. The court found that the corporate-made statements did not rise to the level of an “exceptional case where a company’s public statements were so important and so dramatically false that they would create a strong inference that at least some corporate officials knew of the falsity upon publication.” Because those statements were not coupled with sufficient allegations of individual scienter, the court granted the defendants’ motion to dismiss those statements from the complaint.