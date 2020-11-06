November 6, 2020

Volume X, Number 311

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

November 06, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

November 05, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

November 04, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Lynn L. Bergeson
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Brag Biobased Products Blog
Advertisement

Senator Merkley And Representative Levin Introduce The Zero-Emission Vehicles Act

Friday, November 6, 2020

On October 20, 2020, Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Representative Mike Levin (D-CA) introduced in the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives the Zero-Emission Vehicles Act of 2020 (the Act). The Act would amend Part A of Title II of the Clean Air Act (CAA) to create a federal national zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) standard and address climate change by ending U.S. sales of new gasoline-powered vehicles in 2035.

Senator Merkley and Representative Levin’s standard aims to boost the market for battery electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. Sponsored by four other Senators and an additional 15 Representatives, the ZEV standard has also been criticized by conservatives and biofuels industry stakeholders. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) stated that Iowans should not “allow coastal state lawmakers to dictate to Middle America how to live [their] lives or take away the freedom to choose what kind of car to buy.”

©2020 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.National Law Review, Volume X, Number 311
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Lynn Bergeson, Campbell PC, Toxic Substances Control Act Attorney, federal insecticide lawyer, industrial biotechnology legal counsel, Food Drug Administration law
Lynn L. Bergeson
Managing Partner

Lynn L. Bergeson has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), and especially how these regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Her knowledge of and involvement in the policy process allows her to develop client-focused strategies whether...

lbergeson@lawbc.com
202-557-3801
www.lawbc.com
Advertisement
Advertisement