September 28, 2021: Foley Weekly Automotive Report

The Michigan Department of Transportation will release a request for proposals by the end of the month for a pilot to develop a one-mile stretch of public road for wirelessly charging an electric vehicle . The state also plans to develop a Lake Michigan Electric Vehicle Circuit , with further details following a feasibility study.

GM President Mark Reuss recently said recycling the materials used in EV batteries will become a crucial issue for the auto industry .

Commercial electric-vehicle company Electric Last Mile Solutions began production of its Urban Delivery van and intends to ship its first units this month.

FedEx will partner with truck manufacturer Paccar and self-driving vehicle technology company Aurora to launch a commercial pilot test of autonomous trucks in Texas.

Volvo intends to phase out leather products in its vehicles by 2030, in anticipation of increased customer concern for ethical and sustainable sourcing of materials.

Stellantis has production downtime at four North American plants this week, affecting models including the Ram pickup truck and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs .

GM informed its noncompliant salaried employees that failure to meet a requirement to confidentially report COVID-19 vaccination status will result in safety violation letters and a partial loss of performance bonuses.

The pandemic has led to revisions in contract terms between suppliers and their customers , as well as an increased focus on force majeure provisions , according to Foley & Lardner partner Vanessa Miller in The Wall Street Journal .

Consultancy AlixPartners estimates the global semiconductor shortage will result in a production loss of 7.7 million vehicles , and a revenue loss of $210 billion this year, up from a previous estimate of 3.9 million vehicles and $110 billion.

LMC Automotive revised its global light vehicle forecast to 80 million units in 2021 , 85 million in 2022, and 94 million in 2023, noting that the industry continues to experience volatility from production downtime due to shortages of chips and other parts.

Industry groups, including the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association, the National Association of Manufacturers, and the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation urging continued and expanded efforts to support the safe deployment of automated vehicles in the U.S.

Automotive, technology and semiconductor executives met with Biden administration officials to discuss approaches to improve the automotive semiconductor supply chain, including the possibility of invoking the Defense Production Act to get information on inventory and sales of chips.

Prices for palladium have declined by over 20% in September, due to the reduction of new vehicle production amid the chip shortage. Palladium is a key ingredient in emission filters for gasoline engines.

The Center for Automotive Research (CAR) is monitoring a draft proposal from Congress to expand refundable tax credits up to $12,500 for individuals who purchase qualified battery electric vehicles (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV).