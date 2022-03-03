Similac Baby Formula Recall & Enfamil and Similac Formula Lawsuits

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

A baby formula lawsuit lawyer can help if your baby was fed cow’s milk-based formula and suffered serious gastrointestinal problems. Prematurely born babies often need extra care and nutrition to support their developing bodies. Your baby may have been fed cow’s milk-based formula including Enfamil and Similac during their time in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) or upon their discharge at home to help supplement their diet.

Many parents and caregivers were never informed of the risk of NEC in premature infants associated with these cow’s milk-based formulas, and their manufacturers have failed to warn parents about the risks of NEC.

Necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) is a serious digestive disease that occurs primarily in premature babies and can cause inflammation of the intestinal lining, which can lead to serious infection or even death. In some cases, the inflamed intestinal wall is eventually eroded away, which allows bacteria to enter the intestinal tract and jeopardizes the health of the infant.

NEC usually occurs in infants who are born before 32 weeks gestation, and it develops between two to four weeks after birth.

Similac is also voluntarily recalling multiple lots of their powdered baby formula due to consumer complaints relating to bacterial infections in infants who have consumed the infant formula.

The FDA is advising consumers to not use Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:

The first two digits of the code on the container are 22 through 37

The code contains K8, SH or Z2

The expiration date is April 1, 2022, or later

On February 28, 2022, Abbott recalled a lot of Similac PM 60/40 also manufactured in Strugis, Michigan. Lot #27032K80, in a can, and Lot # 27032K800, in a case.

Similac manufacturer, Abbott Nutrition, released a statement that they found evidence of the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii in their Sturgis, Michigan facility, but have not found any evidence of Salmonella. Currently, they have not found any evidence of the bacteria in products produced in other facilities. Abbott has also created a webpage to check your product’s lot number to see if it’s impacted by the Similac recall.

According to 2020 US Census data, 3.22 million Americans used Enfamil formulas and 3.18 million Americans used Similac formulas.

If your baby was fed cow’s milk-based formula and suffered a intestinal infection, or if your baby was fed recalled Similac and suffered a bacterial infection, you may benefit from speaking with a lawyer regarding your rights.