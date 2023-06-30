June 30, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 181
Bart Daniel
Bob Wade

Nelson Mullins
Stark Integrity Podcast: Bart Daniel's Take on the Highly Anticipated FCA Supreme Court Decision [podcast]

Friday, June 30, 2023

Charleston partner Bart Daniel recently joined Nashville partner Bob Wade in a new episode of Wade’s podcast, “Stark Integrity.” The duo of experienced attorneys collaborates to analyze the recent highly anticipated and unanimous Supreme Court decision on the False Claims Act (FCA)

Daniel and Wade discuss attempted justifications that take place after the filing of a false claim, the significance in these cases of “who knew what, when,” objective versus subjective standards, “deliberate ignorance and reckless disregard,” the different definitions of knowledge according to the FCA, and much more. 

Wade doubles as “Captain Integrity” on his podcast, “Stark Integrity,” where he hosts educational episodes about Stark Law and healthcare compliance. With over 80 episodes available to listeners, the podcast has earned praising reviews from its audience. 

Daniel is a first-chair veteran trial lawyer and is a past president for the National Association of Former United States Attorneys. He focuses his practice at Nelson Mullins on both False Claims Act and white-collar litigation, along with government and internal investigations. 

Wade has vast experience in healthcare and focuses his practice on fraud and abuse issues, fair market value, commercial reasonableness and developing, monitoring, and documenting effective healthcare compliance programs.

