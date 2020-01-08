January 8, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

January 07, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 06, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Le Chen
Kevin Spencer
McDermott Will & Emery
Tax Controversy 360

Stats Show Active Tax Whistleblower Caseload

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

On January 6, 2020, the IRS Whistleblower Office released its annual report to Congress. The Office reported that it collected $616.8 million in fiscal year 2019 as a result of information provided by whistleblowers, out of which $120.3 million was paid out as whistleblower awards, for net collections of $496.5 million. This is a decrease from the $1.13 billion in net collections in fiscal year 2018 (which has been described as an outlier year), but an increase from the $156.6 million in net collections in fiscal year 2017. A total of 3,640 whistleblowers filed claims in fiscal year 2019, including 282 whistleblowers from outside of the United States.

Practice PointWhistleblower actions are a good reminder to make sure that your privileged and confidential tax information remains in the hands and minds of only those employees and officers who have a need to know. A disgruntled or terminated employee may take the opportunity to play the “whistleblower lottery,” removing sensitive and privileged material and handing it over to the IRS. With the start of the new year, it’s a worthwhile investment of time and resources to make sure your sensitive tax strategies and information are stored and protected.

© 2020 McDermott Will & Emery

Related Articles

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Le Chen
Associate

Le Chen focuses his practice on US and international tax matters.

While in law school, Le served as executive notes development editor for The Tax Lawyer and was a semifinalist in the 2016 Thomas Tang National Moot Competition. In addition to participating in the Georgetown Law Appellate Courts Immersion Clinic, he interned at the US Department of Justice, Tax Division, and served as a pro bono law clerk for the AARP Legal Counsel for the Elderly.

From 2014 to 2015, Le was a research scientist at the New Jersey Department of the Treasury, Office of the...

lechen@mwe.com
+1 202 756 8425
www.mwe.com/
Kevin Spencer
Kevin Spencer, McDermott Will & Emery LLP , Tax Litigation Attorney
Partner

Kevin Spencer is a partner in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP and is based in the Firm's Washington, D.C., office.  He focuses his practice on tax controversy and litigation issues. 

Kevin represents clients in complicated tax disputes in court and before the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) at the IRS Appeals and Examination divisions.

In addition to his tax controversy practice, Kevin has broad experience advising clients on various tax issues, including tax accounting, employment and reasonable compensation, civil and criminal tax penalties, IRS procedures, reportable transactions and tax shelters, renewable energy, state and local tax, and private client matters. After earning his Master of Tax degree, Kevin had the privilege to clerk for the Honorable Robert P. Ruwe on the US Tax Court.

kspencer@mwe.com
202-756-8203
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights