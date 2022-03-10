March 10, 2022

Volume XII, Number 69
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

March 09, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 08, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 07, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Erica B. E. Rogers
Tyler J. Russell
Amy H. Wooten

Ward and Smith, P.A.
News + Insights

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Takeaways from the 2022 Industrial Hemp Summit

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Ward and Smith's Hemp and Cannabis Law attorneys recently attended the fifth annual Industrial Hemp Summit.  After another year of adjustments and uncertainty caused by COVID-19 and other global factors, it was refreshing to attend the event in person again and to spend time re-connecting with businesses and thought leaders from across the hemp industry spectrum.  Breaking from past tradition, this year's Industrial Hemp Summit was held at the North Carolina Biotechnology Center in the Research Triangle Park.  But the core principles of the event itself were still the same, and the quality of the event, the venue, the information shared and gained, and the individuals in attendance were excellent. 

USDA's Commitment to Hemp

William "Bill" Richmond, Chief of the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program at the U.S. Department of Agriculture ("USDA"), served as the keynote speaker at the opening of the conference.  It is clear that he and his staff are committed to the continued growth and development of a viable domestic U.S. hemp production market.  North Carolina is one of the few states and Indian tribes to transition into a USDA-controlled hemp production program, with that transition taking effect on January 1, 2022.  And recent data released by the USDA on the value of national hemp production in 2021 reveals that, despite challenges across the country, hemp remains a viable and valuable domestic crop.  In particular, that report indicates that in 2021, North Carolina remained in the top 10 states for both acres grown and acres harvested of hemp.  North Carolina remains an attractive marketplace for the industry, despite challenges over the last few years.  It will be interesting to see how North Carolina's transition to a USDA-led hemp production program will impact those numbers in future reports.  The USDA is keenly aware of the need for more data from the industry to develop more specific, data-driven policies in the future.  It will continue to solicit both required reports under its Final Rule for Establishment of a Domestic Hemp Production Program and voluntary surveys and data production from the industry to help craft informed policies moving forward.

Collaboration Within the Industry

As in prior years, the panelists and presenters seemed to agree: industry participants and trade groups can, and should, continue to find unity and common ground for collaboration without letting perfection or competition get in the way of collective progress.  This theme was mentioned multiple times throughout the two-day conference and was evidenced by the cross-section of business attendees and various trade groups in attendance.  Huber USAWest Town Bank & Trust, and VF Corporation financially sponsored the Summit to make the event possible and sent teams of interested and engaged individuals to attend and find new ways to offer support and growth within the industry itself.  The National Industrial Hemp Council of AmericaU.S. Hemp Building AssociationNC State University, Clemson University, and other not-for-profit industry participants, researchers, regulatory agencies, and trade groups also attended to offer their perspectives, expertise, and support for the industry.   

Other Trends and Developments

Cannabinoid and floral production continues to lead the way within the industry today.  But, this sector of the industry continues to face regulatory uncertainty and most panelists agreed, the FDA is unlikely to create a regulatory pathway to market for hemp-derived cannabinoids in dietary supplements and/or food and beverage products.  Minor cannabinoids continue to drive market growth in this sector of the industry.  And a clear divide seems to exist for many in the industry over the question of how intoxicating hemp-derived products, like Delta-8 THC, Delta-9 THC, and other THC isomer products, should be tested, treated, and regulated within the market.

But, fiber and food applications are making significant strides toward developing the necessary local and regional supply chains.  There seems to be nationwide traction away from floral hemp production and a corresponding rise in fiber and grain processing plants and facilities.  Genetics are key, and the proper plant varietals must still be better identified on a regional basis, but positive gains are being made in that regard.  With additional time, research trials, and the submission of more detailed and relevant fiber and grain data to state and federal regulators, there are opportunities for performance-based sampling and a shift away from strict compliance THC testing for the non-floral sectors of the industry.  Hemp fiber and grain markets can expect to see continued growth and development and a continued buildout of the overall supply chain for those markets. 

Challenges and risks remain, but the future is still bright for hemp, and the industry is well-positioned for continued growth on all fronts.  As legal and regulatory foundations continue to settle and develop, it is imperative that hemp participants of all kinds – cannabinoid, industrial, or other focused uses – stay abreast of these changes and developments.  It is also important for hemp businesses to better utilize and adopt commonplace business and legal best practices when entering into agribusiness, transactional, and corporate deals and agreements within the industry.  Keep in mind the message of unity and collaboration, and let's celebrate and support one another's successes as we work together to advance the industry for the benefit of all.

© 2022 Ward and Smith, P.A.. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 68
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Erica B. E. Rogers, Ward Smith, Intellectual Property Lawyer, Copyright Registration Attorney
Erica B. E. Rogers

Erica practices in an array of intellectual property law areas. She assists with copyright and trademark registration, management, and application.

J.D., University of New Hampshire School of Law, 2016. Editor, IDEA: The Journal of the Franklin Pierce Center for Intellectual Property.
B.A., Spanish, Meredith College, 2013
B.M., piano performance, Meredith College, 2013

ebrogers@wardandsmith.com
919-277-9186
Tyler J. Russell
Tyler Russell, Bankruptcy Attorney, Creditors Rights, Raleigh, North Carolina, Ward and Smith Law Firm
Business and Creditor's Rights Attorney

Tyler's creditors' rights practice encompasses bankruptcy, collections, and lender liability issues.  He concentrates his practice on the representation of creditors in bankruptcy cases and state court litigation, including workouts, reorganizations, Uniform Commercial Code security agreement enforcement, collections cases, and other contested matters.  Tyler has represented national and community lenders, trade creditors, equipment manufacturers, agricultural companies, community associations, contractors, and leasing companies in various reorganization and litigation proceedings. His...

tjr@wardandsmith.com
919-277-9122
www.wardandsmith.com
Amy H. Wooten
Amy H. Wooten Construction Litigation Attorney Ward and Smith Raleigh, NC
Litigation Attorney

Amy Wooten has a wealth of experience in a wide range of substantive areas. She litigates complex commercial litigation cases; construction disputes; community association matters, and disagreements arising in the HOA context; professional licensing defense; and employment litigation. She represents clients in a broad range of commercial matters, such as breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, and unfair and deceptive trade practices claims. 

Amy also has significant experience representing industry professionals and contractors in construction defect disputes in state and...

ahwooten@wardandsmith.com
919.277.9130
www.wardandsmith.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement