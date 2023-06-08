June 8, 2023

The Tangle of US Trade Rules – A Market Builders’ Panel at EVS 36 [Podcast]

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

In this episode of Five Questions, Five Answers, Birgit Matthiesen speaks with Dr. John D. Graham of the Indiana University School of Public and Environmental Affairs.

Dr. Graham has authored or coauthored a number of works including his latest book - The Global Rise of the Modern Plug-In Electric Vehicle: Public Policy, Innovation and Strategy (Elgar House Publishing. UK, 2021). Dr. Graham will join Birgit on a panel at EVS 36 in Sacramento on June 13, 2023. 

This conversation is a preview of their panel and their insight into the challenges and opportunities ahead for the EV sector. Topics include the trade concepts introduced in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and the broader trade enforcement priorities launched by Washington in recent months. 

In addition to the panel, a separate session hosted by the ArentFox Schiff’s Electric Mobility Practice is being offered for conference attendees. Register for this session here

 

ArentFox Schiff LLP · The Tangle of US Trade Rules – A Market Builders' Panel at EVS 36

 

