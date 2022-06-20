June 20, 2022

Volume XII, Number 171
June 20, 2022

June 17, 2022

Article By

Eric J. Troutman

Troutman Firm
TCPAWorld

TCPAWORLD ON FIRE: Here are All the MOST IMPORTANT TCPA-Related Stories in One Place

Monday, June 20, 2022

A bunch of folks have pointed out to me recently that it feels like the TCPAWorld is starting to evolve extremely quickly again. For a few months there it was pretty quiet and the only real battle brewing was whether fn7 was a thing or not.

So real quick, here are the top 5 most important stories right now in the TCPAWorld:

5. Berman vs Freedom Financial: As I have been reporting–and providing video content discussing (See here) –the Ninth Circuit’s new ruling in Berman is a critical decision that appears to change (or at least clarify) the rules around using webform disclosures. If you use a website to capture arbitration provisions or express consent you need to be paying attention to this case.

4. Javier vs. Active Prospect: Another remarkable Ninth Circuit opinion, Javier recognizes that the use of Active Prospect’s wonderful TCPA compliance product TrustedForm may constitute wire tapping under California law. It cannot be deployed without consent. You NEED to be following this case if you rely on session replay technology to prove TCPA consent.

3. Panzarella vs. Navient: The most unexpected development in ATDS jurisprudence since the Omnibus. The Third Circuit held that the “capacity” of a system doesn’t really matter--only the use of ATDS functionalities triggers the statute. But the real impact of the holding may be its remarkably broad interpretation of the “equipment” to be analyzed to determine whether an ATDS is in use to begin with.

2. The FTC’s New NPRM Requiring Telemarketers to Hold Records: this impacts every direct-to-consumer marketer and call center making outbound calls for marketing purposes. Soon every record of every such call–including consent records, call recordings, and calling data–made by these companies will need to be preserved for five long years. Failure to comply will, itself, be an actionable TSR violation. Feels terribly over burdensome on small business and unconstitutional. Deadline to comment is next Monday June 27, 2022!

1. Of course the BIGGEST NEWS OF ALL RIGHT NOW is the launch of the Deserve to Win podcast featuring the TCPAWorld team. In our First Episode we break down Berman, the FTC’s new NPRM and interview our SPECIAL GUEST Anthony Paronich (the Wolf!). You can’t miss this incredible [VIDEO] podcast:

Our second episode–breaking down Panzarella and all things ATDS–will drop next Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

© 2022 Troutman Firm
Eric Troutman
Eric J. Troutman
Founder

Eric J Troutman is known as one of the country's prominent class action defense lawyers and is nationally recognized in Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) litigation and compliance. He has served as lead defense counsel in more than 70 national TCPA class actions and has litigated nearly a thousand individual TCPA cases in his role as national strategic litigation counsel for major banks and finance companies. Eric also helps industry participants build TCPA-compliant processes, policies, and systems.

Eric's perspective allows him to...

troutman@troutmanfirm.com
949-350-3663
www.tcpaworld.com
