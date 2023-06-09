June 9, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 160
Advertisement

58

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

June 09, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 08, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 07, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 06, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Amy (Salomon) McFarland
Megan A. Rzonca

ArentFox Schiff LLP
Perspectives/Alerts

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Tomato Troubles: NatureSweet Files Third Lawsuit Against Angel Sweet Over Product Packaging

Friday, June 9, 2023

NS Brands Ltd. (NatureSweet) recently filed its third lawsuit against Mastronardi Product Ltd. and Mastronardi Product USA Inc. (Angel Sweet) in just over 10 years, alleging unfair competition and trademark and trade dress infringement of its CHERUBS tomatoes packaging under federal and state law.

NatureSweet’s tomatoes come in a two-piece plastic container with a curved solid yellow bottom lid and a transparent dome top with a bubble design effect. NatureSweet has used its packaging since March 2006 and acquired a trade dress registration for the packaging on December 25, 2007. The registration has achieved incontestable status and covers a “three-dimensional package configuration comprised of an opaque, bowl-shaped bottom and a transparent dome-like top having a bubble design effect, finished with an opaque enclosure.” NatureSweet also claims unregistered trade dress rights in the overall look and appearance of its packaging.

Opaque enclosure                Cherubs

NatureSweet filed its first trade dress infringement lawsuit against Angel Sweet in 2012, when Angel Sweet began offering tomatoes in a similar container with a transparent dome top and an opaque bottom lid. The parties settled in January 2014 and Angel Sweet began selling its tomatoes in packaging with a green top-seal and transparent bottom. However, in 2021, Angel Sweet resumed the use of another allegedly infringing design. NatureSweet filed a second lawsuit, and the matter concluded in January 2022. The 2021 packaging was no longer available in the marketplace. However, in 2023 Angel Sweet adopted new packaging that, according to NatureSweet, once again “mimics the distinctive CHERUBS packaging.”

2012

2014-2021

2021

2023
2012 Angel Sweet Tomato 2014-2021 Angel Sweet Tomato 2021 Sweet Angel Tomato 2023 Angel Sweet Tomato

According to the complaint, Angel Sweet is attempting to willfully and intentionally trade off of NatureSweet’s goodwill for the third time, by continuing to offer tomatoes in packaging with a yellow lid and transparent dome. NatureSweet argues that Angel Sweet’s design is confusingly similar to NatureSweet’s registered trade dress and will cause confusion in the marketplace, particularly as retailers “commonly intermix NatureSweet’s CHERUBS with Angel Sweet’s tomatoes,” as shown in the representative image below. NatureSweet is seeking injunctive relief, including a recall of current products in the marketplace, actual and treble damages, and Angel Sweet’s profits. Angel Sweet has not yet filed an answer to the complaint. The case is a reminder that, in some cases, product packaging can be subject to registered trade dress rights, and that adopting arguably similar product packaging could land you in hot water. 

  Tomato Display

© 2023 ArentFox Schiff LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 160
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Amy McFarland D.C. Fashion and Retail Lawyer ArentFox Schiff
Amy (Salomon) McFarland
Partner

Amy (Solomon) McFarland is a Partner at ArentFox Schiff's Washington, D.C. office. She works with clients on a wide range of intellectual property matters, including trademark, copyright, right of publicity, and domain name disputes.

Amy has particular experience in the media and entertainment, fashion, sports, and alcoholic beverage industries. 

She has also worked in-house, including two stints at a major, international media company during the Senior Vice President of – Intellectual Property’s parental leaves. She...

[email protected]
202-857-6015
www.afslaw.com/
Megan A. Rzonca
Megan A. Rzonca New York Entertainment Lawyer ArentFox Schiff
Associate

Megan A. Rzonca is an Associate at ArentFox Schiff's New York City office. She advises clients in the fashion, retail and entertainment industries.

Megan’s practice focuses on commercial transactions and brand protection in the areas of fashion, retail and entertainment. She routinely drafts and negotiates licensing, collaboration, marketing, service, software, technology, settlement and co-existence agreements as well as right of publicity releases. Megan’s leasing practice includes drafting and negotiating luxury fashion retail and office...

[email protected]
212-457-5435
www.afslaw.com/