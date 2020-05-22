Top Takeaways: Permissible Provider Collaborations During COVID-19 and Beyond

Ashley Fischer is a partner in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP and is based in the Firm’s Chicago office. She is Partner-in-Charge of the Health Industry Advisory Practice Group in Chicago. She also co-chairs the Health Antitrust Affinity Group.

Ashley represents healthcare providers on a wide range of corporate and regulatory matters, focusing on affiliations, collaborations, joint ventures, managed care contracting networks such as clinically-integrated networks (CINs) and accountable care organizations (ACOs), and other...