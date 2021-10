Dale C. Van Demark is a partner in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP and is based in the Firm’s Washington, D.C., office. He focuses his practice on a broad array of merger, acquisition, investment, and strategic structuring transactions, with clients in the health industry. He has extensive experience in health system affiliation and restructuring transactions and regularly represents for-profit and tax-exempt clients in a variety of transactions, including strategic transactions with physicians and hospitals. He regularly advises clients regarding the opportunities...