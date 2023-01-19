Trending in Telehealth: January 9 – 16, 2023

Amanda Enyeart is an associate in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP and is based in the Firm’s Chicago office. Amanda focuses her practice on general regulatory health law matters.

Previously, Amanda was an associate at a national law firm in its Chicago office where she provided guidance on regulatory issues, such as practitioner licensure; telehealth; Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement; and compliance with Stark Law and the Anti-Kickback Statute and state fraud and abuse laws.

Additionally, Amanda has...