December 5, 2020

Volume X, Number 340

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

December 04, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 03, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 02, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
McDermott Will & Emery
McDermott Will & Emery
The Jury Returns
Advertisement

Trial by Webex, but Not Zoom?

Friday, December 4, 2020

Litigation by Zoom is not novel at this point. Depositions by Zoom, motions hearings by Zoom, bench trials by Zoom—it’s all become commonplace. While federal civil jury trials by Zoom have been rare, there have been many in various state courts. And while we know from our daily lives that other videoconferencing services are available (Teams, Webex, GoToMeeting, Collaborate), Zoom predominates in pandemic litigation.

It was curious, then, to see a ruling from the US Court of Federal Claims. Confronted with a routine discovery motion for leave to take depositions remotely pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 30(b)(4), which requires such leave in the absence of a stipulation, Judge Charles Lettow wrote: “In the circumstances at hand, the court GRANTS leave for depositions to be taken either telephonically or by Webex. Zoom should not be used, absent proof that such use would be secure.”

It seems that the parties did not direct the court to Zoomgov.com:

The Jury Returns - Trial by Webex but Not Zoom - Zoom for Government

© 2020 McDermott Will & EmeryNational Law Review, Volume X, Number 339
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

McDermott Will & Emery

McDermott Will & Emery is a premier international law firm with a diversified business practice. Numbering more than 1,100 lawyers, we have offices in Boston, Brussels, Chicago, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Houston,...

www.mwe.com
+1 312 372 2000
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights
Advertisement
Advertisement