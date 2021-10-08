October 8, 2021

Linn F. Freedman

Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider

Trucking Company Discloses Data Breach from Ransomware Attack

Thursday, October 7, 2021

Trucking company Forward Air revealed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it suffered a ransomware attack in December 2020 (reportedly by Hades), which caused business disruption as it was forced to “suspend its electronic data interfaces with its customers.” The attack also inhibited its ability to release freight for transport.

Forward Air is now notifying current and former employees that their personal information was “potentially viewed or taken by an unknown actor.” The data that were compromised included names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, passport numbers, bank account numbers, and driver’s license numbers.

Forward Air is offering the effected individuals with one year of credit monitoring.

About this Author

Linn F. Freedman, Robinson Cole Law Firm, Cybersecurity and Litigation Law Attorney, Providence
Linn F. Freedman
Partner

Linn Freedman practices in data privacy and security law, cybersecurity, and complex litigation. She provides guidance on data privacy and cybersecurity compliance to a full range of public and private clients across all industries, such as construction, education, health care, insurance, manufacturing, real estate, utilities and critical infrastructure, marine, and charitable organizations. Linn is a member of the firm's Business Litigation Group and chairs its Data Privacy + Cybersecurity Team. She is also a member of the Financial Services Cyber-Compliance Team (CyFi ...

lfreedman@rc.com
401-709-3353
www.rc.com
