Trucking Company Discloses Data Breach from Ransomware Attack

Thursday, October 7, 2021

Trucking company Forward Air revealed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it suffered a ransomware attack in December 2020 (reportedly by Hades), which caused business disruption as it was forced to “suspend its electronic data interfaces with its customers.” The attack also inhibited its ability to release freight for transport.

Forward Air is now notifying current and former employees that their personal information was “potentially viewed or taken by an unknown actor.” The data that were compromised included names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, passport numbers, bank account numbers, and driver’s license numbers.

Forward Air is offering the effected individuals with one year of credit monitoring.