Ubiquiti Notifies Customers of Breach

Thursday, January 14, 2021

Ubiquiti, a manufacturer of products used for networks such as routers, webcams and mesh networks, announced this week that an unauthorized access to its systems hosted by a third-party cloud provider may have compromised customers’ name, email address and “the one-way encrypted password to your account” as well as address and telephone number if that also had been provided.

Ubiquiti did not identify the name of the third-party cloud provider. It is urging customers to change their passwords and to enable multi-factor authentication.

Changing the default passwords on networking equipment such as routers and webcams is good cybersecurity hygiene, and even more important following a data breach of the manufacturer of these products.