Update: Global Entry Enrollment Centers Scheduled to Re-Open on July 6, 2020

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced its plans to re-open some Global Entry Enrollment Centers on July 6, 2020. Operations at all Enrollment Centers have been suspended since March 19, 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As Global Entry continues to be a very popular program, this is a welcome development for many applicants who have been waiting several months to finalize their Global Entry applications.

Conditionally approved Global Entry, Sentri, and US-Mexico FAST applicants will be able to schedule in-person interviews at certain enrollment centers to complete the enrollment process. All interviews must be scheduled in advance, as walk-in appointments will not be permitted. Applicants can log into their online Trusted Traveler account to schedule interviews. Appointment availability will vary by location, and applicants should expect significant wait times for appointments. The suspensions of NEXUS and US-Canada FAST interviews at US and Canadian enrollment centers will remain in place until at least August 10, 2020.

CBP has introduced additional measures to protect the health and safety of CBP officers and TTP applicants consistent with CDC recommendations. Such measures include mandatory facial masks for all CBP personnel and TTP applicants, as well as social distancing and staggering of appointments to reduce the number of people in the enrollment centers.

Enrollment on Arrival will continue to operate at certain airports, which allows conditionally approved TTP applicants to complete their enrollment process upon arrival into the United States.

Colleen DiNicola is the author of this article.