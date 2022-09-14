September 14, 2022

Volume XII, Number 257
September 13, 2022

September 12, 2022

U.S. Department of Labor

US Department of Labor Recovers $112K in Overtime Back Pay, Damages for 55 Houston-Area Home Healthcare Workers Denied Overtime

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

V & R Health Care Services LLC violated overtime, recordkeeping requirements
Employer name:                      V & R Health Care Services LLC

Investigation site:                  121 E. Magnolia, Suite 103

                                                          Friendswood, TX 77546

Investigation findings: The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division investigation found V&R Health Care Services LLC – a home healthcare provider – paid 55 workers straight time for overtime hours worked and failed to record time worked for employees accurately. V&R Health Care Services provides in-home companionship, caregiving and medical services.

Back wages recovered:         $56,028 in overtime back wages

                                                           $56,028 in liquidated damages

Quote: “The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to ensuring that every employee receives the wages they have rightfully earned. Most workers are required to receive additional half-time pay for hours over 40 in a workweek,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Robin Mallett in Houston, Texas.  “The Wage and Hour Division is available to help workers and employers understand their rights and responsibilities regarding the law. We encourage all employers to review their pay practices and take advantage of the many tools we offer to assist them in understanding the law and avoiding costly penalties and damages for labor violations.”

Agency Wage and Hour Division
Date September 13, 2022
Release Number 22-1623-DAL

Read the full press release on the Department of Labor website here.

© Copyright 2022 U.S. Department of LaborNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 256
U.S. Department of Labor

The Department of Labor (DOL) fosters and promotes the welfare of the job seekers, wage earners, and retirees of the United States by improving their working conditions, advancing their opportunities for profitable employment, protecting their retirement and health care benefits, helping employers find workers, strengthening free collective bargaining, and tracking changes in employment, prices, and other national economic measurements. In carrying out this mission, the Department administers a variety of Federal labor laws including those that guarantee workers' rights to safe and...

