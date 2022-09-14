US Department of Labor Recovers $112K in Overtime Back Pay, Damages for 55 Houston-Area Home Healthcare Workers Denied Overtime

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

V & R Health Care Services LLC violated overtime, recordkeeping requirements

Employer name: V & R Health Care Services LLC

Investigation site: 121 E. Magnolia, Suite 103

Friendswood, TX 77546

Investigation findings: The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division investigation found V&R Health Care Services LLC – a home healthcare provider – paid 55 workers straight time for overtime hours worked and failed to record time worked for employees accurately. V&R Health Care Services provides in-home companionship, caregiving and medical services.

Back wages recovered: $56,028 in overtime back wages

$56,028 in liquidated damages

Quote: “The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to ensuring that every employee receives the wages they have rightfully earned. Most workers are required to receive additional half-time pay for hours over 40 in a workweek,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Robin Mallett in Houston, Texas. “The Wage and Hour Division is available to help workers and employers understand their rights and responsibilities regarding the law. We encourage all employers to review their pay practices and take advantage of the many tools we offer to assist them in understanding the law and avoiding costly penalties and damages for labor violations.”

Agency Wage and Hour Division

Date September 13, 2022

Release Number 22-1623-DAL

Read the full press release on the Department of Labor website here.