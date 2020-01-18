January 18, 2020

 

January 18, 2020

Article By
Pamela Palpallatoc
Jackson Lewis P.C.
California Workplace Law Blog

U.S. District Court Grants Preliminary Injunction Against Enforcement of AB 5: Truckers Can Keep Trucking as Independent Contractors in California

Saturday, January 18, 2020

Earlier this week, the Southern District heard arguments regarding the grant of a preliminary injunction to prevent the enforcement of Assembly Bill 5 (“AB 5”) against motor carriers operating within California.

Judge Benitez granted the preliminary injunction and concluded in his order that “there is little question that the State of California has encroached on Congress’ territory by eliminating motor carriers’ choice to use independent contractor drivers, a choice at the very heart of interstate trucking.”

The preliminary injunction will remain in effect until trial in this matter unless the 9th Circuit decides differently. The preliminary injunction allows truck drivers to continue operating as independent contractors in California.

Pamela Palpallatoc Labor & Employment Attorney Jackson Lewis Law Firm San Diego
Pamela Palpallatoc
