US Executive Branch Update – February 10, 2021

Thursday, February 11, 2021

This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day’s press releases.

POTUS’ Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EST – The President and The Vice President receive the President’s Daily Brief | Oval Office

2:00 p.m. EST – The President and The Vice President meet with the Secretary of Defense and other senior military and civilian leadership | The Pentagon

2:50 p.m. EST – The President, The Vice President, and the Secretary of Defense deliver remarks to Department of Defense personnel | The Pentagon

3:30 p.m. EST – The President, The Vice President, and the Secretary of Defense tour the African Americans in Service Corridor | The Pentagon

VPOTUS’ Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EST – the Vice President will join THE PRESIDENT in receiving the President’s Daily Brief | Oval Office

2:00 p.m. EST – the President and the Vice President will travel to the Pentagon, where they will meet with the Secretary of Defense and other senior military and civilian leadership.

5:30 p.m. EST – the Vice President; Jeff Zients, Coordinator of the COVID-19 Response; and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, Chair of COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, will host a listening session with dozens of mayors from the African American Mayors Association to discuss the urgency of passing the American Rescue Plan.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EST – Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | The White House

12:30 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Tuesday, February 9, 2021

The White House

Remarks by President Biden before a Business Leaders Meeting on the American Rescue Plan

by President Biden before a Business Leaders Meeting on the American Rescue Plan Fact Sheet : President Biden Announces Community Health Centers Vaccination Program to Launch Next Week and Another Increase in States, Tribes, & Territories’ Vaccine Supply

: President Biden Announces Community Health Centers Vaccination Program to Launch Next Week and Another Increase in States, Tribes, & Territories’ Vaccine Supply Transcript : Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, February 9, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s Phone Call With Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana

Press Release: New Officials Sworn-In at the Defense Department

Press Release: DOD Announces New Deputy Secretary of Defense

Article: Hicks Takes Reins as Deputy Secretary of Defense

Article: Great Power Competition Adds to Challenges in Middle East

Contracts for February 9, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, February 10

February 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with Singapore Foreign Minister Balakrishnan

February 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with Sudanese PM Hamdok

February 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar

February 9: Statement | Congratulatory Message on the 30th Anniversary of the Visegrád Group (V4)

February 9: Transcript: Department Press Briefing – February 9, 2021

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

National Statement at the UNICEF Executive Board Meeting (via VTC)

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: US Attorney Transition Begins

Press Release : Engineer Pleads Guilty to More Than $10 Million of COVID-Relief Fraud

: Engineer Pleads Guilty to More Than $10 Million of COVID-Relief Fraud Press Release: Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Nude Photos of Dozens of Victims

Press Release: Indian Cancer Drug Manufacturer Agrees to Plead Guilty and Pay $50 Million for Concealing and Destroying Records in Advance of FDA Inspection

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release : FEMA Supports Vaccine Distribution | COVID-19 Response Update (Washington, D.C.)

: FEMA Supports Vaccine Distribution | COVID-19 Response Update (Washington, D.C.) Press Release: $1.9 Million Mitigation Project Will Remove Flood-prone Properties in Washington County, Florida

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Makes Determination in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Crepe Paper from China

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: DFC and Shell Foundation Launch New Collaboration to Accelerate Access to Renewable Energy and Gender Inclusion in Low-Income Communities in Africa and Asia | February 10, 2021

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Statement by Katharine Ferguson, USDA Chief of Staff, on the introduction of the Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act in the Senate

Department of Energy

Press Release: DOE Welcomes Additional Biden-Harris Appointees

Department of Labor

Press Release: US Department of Labor awards $8M to support enhanced tracing of goods made with child, forced labor and other exploitive practices in three countries

Press Release: US Department of Labor awards $8M in grants to engage cocoa cooperatives to combat child labor in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana

Press Release: US Department of Labor awards $4.5M in grants to reduce child labor in Madagascar’s mica-producing communities

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release : FDA Authorizes Monoclonal Antibodies for Treatment of COVID-19

: FDA Authorizes Monoclonal Antibodies for Treatment of COVID-19 Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | February 9, 2021

US Government (USG) COVID-19 Webpages

