US Executive Branch Update – February 10, 2021
This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day’s press releases.
POTUS’ Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EST – The President and The Vice President receive the President’s Daily Brief | Oval Office
2:00 p.m. EST – The President and The Vice President meet with the Secretary of Defense and other senior military and civilian leadership | The Pentagon
2:50 p.m. EST – The President, The Vice President, and the Secretary of Defense deliver remarks to Department of Defense personnel | The Pentagon
3:30 p.m. EST – The President, The Vice President, and the Secretary of Defense tour the African Americans in Service Corridor | The Pentagon
VPOTUS’ Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EST – the Vice President will join THE PRESIDENT in receiving the President’s Daily Brief | Oval Office
2:00 p.m. EST – the President and the Vice President will travel to the Pentagon, where they will meet with the Secretary of Defense and other senior military and civilian leadership.
5:30 p.m. EST – the Vice President; Jeff Zients, Coordinator of the COVID-19 Response; and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, Chair of COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, will host a listening session with dozens of mayors from the African American Mayors Association to discuss the urgency of passing the American Rescue Plan.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
11:00 a.m. EST – Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | The White House
12:30 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President’s (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 and reopening developments.
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden before a Business Leaders Meeting on the American Rescue Plan
- Fact Sheet: President Biden Announces Community Health Centers Vaccination Program to Launch Next Week and Another Increase in States, Tribes, & Territories’ Vaccine Supply
- Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, February 9, 2021
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s Phone Call With Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana
- Press Release: New Officials Sworn-In at the Defense Department
- Press Release: DOD Announces New Deputy Secretary of Defense
- Article: Hicks Takes Reins as Deputy Secretary of Defense
- Article: Great Power Competition Adds to Challenges in Middle East
- Contracts for February 9, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Wednesday, February 10
- February 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with Singapore Foreign Minister Balakrishnan
- February 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with Sudanese PM Hamdok
- February 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar
- February 9: Statement | Congratulatory Message on the 30th Anniversary of the Visegrád Group (V4)
- February 9: Transcript: Department Press Briefing – February 9, 2021
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- National Statement at the UNICEF Executive Board Meeting (via VTC)
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: US Attorney Transition Begins
- Press Release: Engineer Pleads Guilty to More Than $10 Million of COVID-Relief Fraud
- Press Release: Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Nude Photos of Dozens of Victims
- Press Release: Indian Cancer Drug Manufacturer Agrees to Plead Guilty and Pay $50 Million for Concealing and Destroying Records in Advance of FDA Inspection
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: CISA Announces 2021 Virtual Hiring Events
- Press Release: CISA and CYBER.ORG Partner to Deliver Cyber Safety Video Series
- Press Release: CBP Reopens Comment Period Regarding Enhancements to Biometrics for non-U.S. Citizens Entering, Exiting United States (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: Air and Marine Operations Interdicts a Vessel at Sea and U.S. Border Patrol Identifies the Vessel’s Captain (California)
- Press Release: CBP Ensures Pest-free Flowers for Valentine’s Day at South Texas Ports of Entry (Texas)
- Press Release: Rio Grande Valley Agents Seize 900 Pounds of Marijuana in Starr County (Texas)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Arrest Another Convicted Sex Offender (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Apprehends Sex Offender Within Two Human Smuggling Attempts (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Announces Opening of Temporary Processing Facility in Donna (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo CBP Officers Apprehend Fugitive Sought for Sexual Offense Against a Child (Texas)
- Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Discovers Five Unemployment Debit Cards on Passenger Returning from Jamaica (Pennsylvania)
- Press Release: Dulles CBP Officers Seize Nearly $66,000 in Unreported Currency from Two Travelers this Weekend (Virginia)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA Supports Vaccine Distribution | COVID-19 Response Update (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: $1.9 Million Mitigation Project Will Remove Flood-prone Properties in Washington County, Florida
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Makes Determination in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Crepe Paper from China
US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Press Release: DFC and Shell Foundation Launch New Collaboration to Accelerate Access to Renewable Energy and Gender Inclusion in Low-Income Communities in Africa and Asia | February 10, 2021
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Statement by Katharine Ferguson, USDA Chief of Staff, on the introduction of the Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act in the Senate
Department of Energy
- Press Release: DOE Welcomes Additional Biden-Harris Appointees
Department of Labor
- Press Release: US Department of Labor awards $8M to support enhanced tracing of goods made with child, forced labor and other exploitive practices in three countries
- Press Release: US Department of Labor awards $8M in grants to engage cocoa cooperatives to combat child labor in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana
- Press Release: US Department of Labor awards $4.5M in grants to reduce child labor in Madagascar’s mica-producing communities
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Authorizes Monoclonal Antibodies for Treatment of COVID-19
- Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | February 9, 2021
