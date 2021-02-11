February 11, 2021

Volume XI, Number 42

 

Article By
Stacy A. Swanson
Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
Capital Thinking Blog
US Executive Branch Update – February 10, 2021

Thursday, February 11, 2021

This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day’s press releases.

POTUS’ Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EST – The President and The Vice President receive the President’s Daily Brief | Oval Office

2:00 p.m. EST – The President and The Vice President meet with the Secretary of Defense and other senior military and civilian leadership | The Pentagon

2:50 p.m. EST – The President, The Vice President, and the Secretary of Defense deliver remarks to Department of Defense personnel | The Pentagon

3:30 p.m. EST – The President, The Vice President, and the Secretary of Defense tour the African Americans in Service Corridor | The Pentagon

VPOTUS’ Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EST – the Vice President will join THE PRESIDENT in receiving the President’s Daily Brief | Oval Office

2:00 p.m. EST – the President and the Vice President will travel to the Pentagon, where they will meet with the Secretary of Defense and other senior military and civilian leadership.

5:30 p.m. EST – the Vice President; Jeff Zients, Coordinator of the COVID-19 Response; and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, Chair of COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, will host a listening session with dozens of mayors from the African American Mayors Association to discuss the urgency of passing the American Rescue Plan.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EST – Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | The White House

12:30 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President’s (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 and reopening developments.

The White House

  • Remarks by President Biden before a Business Leaders Meeting on the American Rescue Plan
  • Fact Sheet: President Biden Announces Community Health Centers Vaccination Program to Launch Next Week and Another Increase in States, Tribes, & Territories’ Vaccine Supply
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, February 9, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s Phone Call With Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana
  • Press Release: New Officials Sworn-In at the Defense Department
  • Press Release: DOD Announces New Deputy Secretary of Defense
  • Article: Hicks Takes Reins as Deputy Secretary of Defense
  • Article: Great Power Competition Adds to Challenges in Middle East
  • Contracts for February 9, 2021

Department of State

  • Daily Schedule | Wednesday, February 10
  • February 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with Singapore Foreign Minister Balakrishnan
  • February 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with Sudanese PM Hamdok
  • February 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar
  • February 9: Statement | Congratulatory Message on the 30th Anniversary of the Visegrád Group (V4)
  • February 9: Transcript:  Department Press Briefing – February 9, 2021

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Department of Justice

  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
  • Press Release: US Attorney Transition Begins
  • Press Release: Engineer Pleads Guilty to More Than $10 Million of COVID-Relief Fraud
  • Press Release: Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Nude Photos of Dozens of Victims
  • Press Release: Indian Cancer Drug Manufacturer Agrees to Plead Guilty and Pay $50 Million for Concealing and Destroying Records in Advance of FDA Inspection

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Press Release: CISA Announces 2021 Virtual Hiring Events
  • Press Release: CISA and CYBER.ORG Partner to Deliver Cyber Safety Video Series
  • Press Release: CBP Reopens Comment Period Regarding Enhancements to Biometrics for non-U.S. Citizens Entering, Exiting United States (Washington, D.C.)
  • Press Release: Air and Marine Operations Interdicts a Vessel at Sea and U.S. Border Patrol Identifies the Vessel’s Captain (California)
  • Press Release: CBP Ensures Pest-free Flowers for Valentine’s Day at South Texas Ports of Entry (Texas)
  • Press Release: Rio Grande Valley Agents Seize 900 Pounds of Marijuana in Starr County (Texas)
  • Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Arrest Another Convicted Sex Offender (Texas)
  • Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Apprehends Sex Offender Within Two Human Smuggling Attempts (Texas)
  • Press Release: CBP Announces Opening of Temporary Processing Facility in Donna (Texas)
  • Press Release: Laredo CBP Officers Apprehend Fugitive Sought for Sexual Offense Against a Child (Texas)
  • Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Discovers Five Unemployment Debit Cards on Passenger Returning from Jamaica (Pennsylvania)
  • Press Release: Dulles CBP Officers Seize Nearly $66,000 in Unreported Currency from Two Travelers this Weekend (Virginia)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Press Release: FEMA Supports Vaccine Distribution | COVID-19 Response Update (Washington, D.C.)
  • Press Release: $1.9 Million Mitigation Project Will Remove Flood-prone Properties in Washington County, Florida

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

  • Press Release: USITC Makes Determination in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Crepe Paper from China

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

  • Press Release: DFC and Shell Foundation Launch New Collaboration to Accelerate Access to Renewable Energy and Gender Inclusion in Low-Income Communities in Africa and Asia | February 10, 2021

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Statement by Katharine Ferguson, USDA Chief of Staff, on the introduction of the Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act in the Senate

Department of Energy

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: US Department of Labor awards $8M to support enhanced tracing of goods made with child, forced labor and other exploitive practices in three countries
  • Press Release: US Department of Labor awards $8M in grants to engage cocoa cooperatives to combat child labor in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana
  • Press Release: US Department of Labor awards $4.5M in grants to reduce child labor in Madagascar’s mica-producing communities

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

  • Press Release: FDA Authorizes Monoclonal Antibodies for Treatment of COVID-19
  • Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | February 9, 2021

US Government (USG) COVID-19 Webpages

Non-USG COVID Webpagesdhs.gov/…s/covid-19-workforce-information

Johns Hopkins University & Medicine

